Syllabus Planning Time

For the first time since Spring semester 2017 I am working on a syllabus. This caoming Fall, I’ll be teaching a first-year experience course at the College of Charleston.

I am excited, but also anxious. I have been looking forward to teaching again, but it’s been a minute. While I’ve been doing talks and seminars with other faculty about the approaches I put forward in Why They Can’t Write and The Writer’s Practice, there’s something about the sustained period of work with the same group of people that is unique to a semester-long course that can’t be matched.

Planning and writing the syllabus and schedule are among my favorite parts of teaching. Thinking through the goals and approaches I plan to use to meet those goals not only gets me fired up for the teaching itself, but is also a great way for me to reflect on how my approach to teaching has changed over the years.

The first-year experience is a seminar-style course meant to help introduce students to the ways and wherefores of college through a weekly hour led by an older peer, along with a course of the instructor’s design on a single topic. My course is titled “So You Want to Write Something Funny?” and it will cover both the theory and practice of humorous writing.

In a way, it’s an update of a course I taught at Clemson twelve (holy crap, twelve!?!) years ago. Looking at the materials from the previous course gives me an excellent glimpse at how much my approach has evolved over the intervening years.

I have a subfolder on my hard drive labeled “Stuff they need to know about,” which is filled with readings, and audio, and video, of humorous essays, satirical pieces, stand-up comedy bits, comedic films, critical essays, theory essays, personal notes, and a bibliography with 45 books listed. It wouldn’t be a bad text list for a PhD candidate writing a dissertation.

At the time I was convinced that students could not escape a course in the theory and practice of humor if they were not familiar with Bergson, Freud, Monty Python, Phyllis Diller, Elaine May, Richard Pryor, Dorothy Parker, Robert Benchley, Bob Newhart, Dick Gregory, Jonathan Swift, MAD Magazine, Moms Mabley, and quite literally hundreds of writers, performers, scholars, and artists.

Looking at what I ultimately assigned, I did my best to boil down the entire universe into something representative and recall a vague and persistent anxiety chasing me all semester that I’d chosen poorly. What did it mean that they didn’t laugh like I thought they should at Monty Python’s “Dead Parrot” sketch? Should I have gone with SNL’s “Land Shark” as an example of absurdist incongruity instead?

I’m planning on a different approach this time around. Rather than letting content dictate what I teach, I’m going to work around the ideas and concepts I want them to explore.

For example:

1. Humor theory: Why do we laugh? When do we laugh? When is laughter connected to the presence of humor and when isn’t it? What does humor do in addition to make us laugh or entertain us? Students will work inductively with texts to try to develop a theory of humor without any external reading. After their theory is developed, they will compare their theory to existing writing on the subject.

2. Writing jokes: For one class period students will try (and likely fail) to write jokes. We will talk about language, precision of word choice, structure, and how this translates to any kind of writing.

3. The ethics of humor: What are the ethical responsibilities of the creator of humor? What targets are fair game? Who or what should be off limits? How has our view of these things changed over time? Students will articulate their own boundaries for the creation of their original humor. (This is a great lesson in writing and audience awareness.)

4. What’s not so funny anymore?: Each student will do a deep dive into something that used to be funny, but isn’t anymore, or at least isn’t viewed as funny by their generation. This is inspired both by the lukewarm my students have given Monty Python in the past, and my own recoiling at recently seeing an Eddie Murphy stand-up bit from the 1980’s that at the time I could practically recite from memory, but now recognize as deeply homophobic. Times change. How does humor and comedy change with it? What drives change? What prevents it? How do we deal with these changes?

For each of these bits, rather than me dictating what students are assessing as being humorous (or not), they will need to go forth and bring what they find humorous to me. Reflecting on my course from 2012, I see an instructor eager to inculcate students into his world-view of what is or is not funny. Now, I’m much more eager to find out from students how the world has changed without me noticing about what is or is not funny.

This does not mean I’m eager to substitute their judgment for mine. I’m certain as we work together I will have plenty of opportunities to share my own passions and obsessions. If I don’t play Bob Newhart’s classic “Bus Driver’s School” bit at some point, I’ll be shocked. I want them to appreciate the technique he employs of establishing action through implication and reaction, rather than straight description, another writing tool that’s transferable to many different contexts. But I also want them taking what we do in class and actively applying it to their experience of the world, which is not and should not be my experience of the world.

After I explicate a bit that I find meaningful, rather than have them repeat it with other texts I find meaningful, I want them to do it with texts theyfind meaningful. This is where the learning is going to happen.

What you’re looking at above is the first four weeks of classes. The last five weeks will be spent working in groups to create a significant piece of original humorous content and a corresponding statement the situates the content in the context of what we’ve been talking about all semester.

The middle of the semester I’m still thinking about. It’s a work in progress.

Knowing that this course is truly a one-off I don’t have to worry about exposing them to any content they’ll need to know in a future course. (Though, I’m convinced they’d forget whatever content I tried to drill them on anyway.) Instead, I can build the course around the experiences associated with the humorous writer’s practice, the skills, attitudes, knowledge, and habit of mind writers must possess.

It is a version of what I called “one-bite” course planning in a previous post. If students are only going to get one bite at this, one of my chief goals is to get them to want to take more bites.

The odds that my students will go on to write humor or comedy for a career are vanishingly small, but they will (hopefully) spend at least some portion of their lives laughing. If I can help them to see that aspect of their own humanity with a little more depth, I’m going to call that a win.