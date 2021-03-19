Can Staff Ever Turn Off E-mail, Close Slack, and Stay Off of Zoom?

You are higher ed staff. You have been working from home for over a year now due to COVID. You spend your days on Zoom meetings, answering e-mail, and chatting on Slack.

I have 11 questions for you.

1. Are you always available?

2. Is the expectation that during “normal” work hours, that you will quickly respond to e-mails?

3. What are normal business hours? (8 to 5?). What does “quickly respond” mean? (Within the hour, by end of day?)

4. Can you turn your e-mail off at any point from 8 to 5? Or at night on the weekends?

5. If you are going to turn off your e-mail, do you let your team know in advance?

6. Do you block-off time on your calendar to do deep work on projects? If so, how much time a week are you able to block? And does that time stay blocked?

7. When you block off time for deep work, do you turn off your e-mail? Do you turn off Slack?

8. Are you doing most of your deep and concentrated work outside of “normal” business hours? At nights and on weekends?

9. Who do you think is setting the expectations that you have about availability? Is it your boss or your colleagues? Is availability about being a good team member?

10. How has COVID changed your ability to do concentrated deep work? Has e-mail, Slack, and Zoom crowded out your concentrated work time during “normal” hours?

11. What would be your ideal in terms of productivity of blocking off times during the week for concentrated deep work? How many hours per week, and in what blocks would you schedule? Would you turn off e-mail and Slack and take no Zoom meetings during this time? Or is that an ideal a fantasy that could never happen?