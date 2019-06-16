Print This

Title

Podcasting for Mental Health

New series focuses on mental and behavioral health disorders among college students

Eric Stoller
June 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

“One of every three U.S. college students shows symptoms of a mental health problem such as depression, generalized anxiety disorder or being suicidal.” [1]

Podcasts have been part of the digital engagement toolkit of university counseling and psychological services (CAPS) for quite some time.

Like a lot of digital initiatives, shows come and go, oftentimes with the ebb and flow of staff, as digital engagement may or may not be part of a job description.

However, just as podcasting as a digital genre has had a resurgence (although many would say it never really went away), CAPS units should always be up for starting up a new podcast as a way to reach students, build community, and share relevant resources.

At Florida International University (FIU), CAPS had a podcast series going back as far as 2014 that featured information on body acceptance, group counseling, healthy/unhealthy relationships, mindfulness, and ADHD.

Restarted by Psychology Doctoral Intern Zina Peters, the latest iteration of the FIU CAPS podcast - “On the couch with Kiwi” features interviews with FIU’s CAPS clinicians covering a wide range of mental health topics including depression, anxiety, and sleep hygiene.

According to Peters:

“My public health background informed my desire to reach a wide audience and raise awareness. As such, I believe that communicating information about health and wellness should be simple and clear. I wanted to create a podcast that was relevant, approachable, and informative. In creating an atmosphere of support, I hoped to reach students that are unsure if they should seek help and remind them of the resources available on campus. This is why I chose to interview FIU CAPS clinicians, who work directly with our students. My hope is that the podcast helps to normalize conversations about mental health among college students by drawing attention to some common disorders within the university setting and familiarizing students with various CAPS clinicians.”

In keeping with accessibility standards, FIU CAPS is working on creating text transcripts for all of their podcasts to make them accessible (as well as easier for search engine indexing).

Going forward, FIU CAPS is filled to the brim with a variety of digital engagement initiatives. Priya Kirpalani, a psychologist at FIU who coordinates the group therapy and body acceptance programs at CAPS, listed all of the actitivies that her department is working on to support students via digital tools:

“We currently offer Kognito, online screenings, Therapy Assistance Online (TAO), educational quizzes, videos, and a Kiwi Zone. Kognito is a game-like simulation to teach students, faculty, and staff how to have difficult conversations with at-risk students, while the Kiwi Zone offers student free content from their mobile devices, including coloring pages to aid relaxation. Future plans include enhancing self-help tools, including online modules and videos, as well as a web-based therapy pilot for online-only students.”

Does your university's counseling and psychological services department have a podcast?

 

Do you tweet? Let's connect. Follow me on Twitter.

 

1] College students face unique mental health challenges via Iowa City Press-Citizen, 2019.

Image Credit

Eric Stoller

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Communication scholars debate how the field's distinguished scholars should be picked going forward,

Columbia law adjunct is latest to leave academe following release of new film on Central Park Five

8 Questions About the NSHSS | Technology and Learning

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on

Instead of telling athletes not to tweet, Colgate shows how social media can work for them

7 Apps for Cataloguing Your Home Library | GradHacker

The Illusion of Solidity | Confessions of a Community College Dean

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Quiet Titan
Collision of Interests
Federal Experiment Won't Fix Work-Study

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Podcasting for Mental Health
Friday Fragments
Jared Diamond's New Book ‘Upheaval’, and Thoughts on Living a Big Academic Life
Indoctrinated by Econ 101
Bloopers and Expertise
The Illusion of Solidity
Back to Top