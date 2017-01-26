Multi-Institution Resource Allocation: A Strategy for Indonesia

Indonesia hosts one of the largest higher education system in the world. The system includes 4523 higher education institutions (DGHE, 2017) of which 91.58 % are private institutions with two-thirds of the undergraduate enrollment. As elsewhere, private institutions mostly generate their own revenue, while the public institutions receive considerable support from the government.

Since 2014, the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education has focused on creating world-class universities, an aspiration that is strongly influenced by globalization and university rankings. To achieve this goal, the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education has invested additional resources in a limited number of higher education institutions— mostly large public universities. As a result, other higher education institutions become a lower -priority for government support.

Focusing resources on creating a few world-class universities without consideration for the system as a whole is a poor allocation of resources. Unless Indonesia can address the issue, the country will not fully reap the benefits of its higher education system.

Is performance-based funding enough?

Indonesia has adapted performance or merit-based funding (PBF). Similar to trends in western countries, especially the US, Indonesia bases awards on two main indicators —scholarly publication and graduation rates—to measure the performance of higher education institutions. Higher number of publications and high graduation rates lead to greater support from the government. Even though the policy promotes better performance to some extent, it creates other issues.

First, performance-based funding focuses heavily on research. PBF facilitates the Ministry’s ambition of creating world-class institutions. This allocation scheme, of course, primarily benefits Indonesian’s large, public research universities that already host talented researchers and well-established research facilities. By contrast, the policy will penalize other Indonesian higher education institutions with limited research facilities and human resources. Additionally, the emphasis on research could motivate faculty to prefer research over teaching as publications have more weight for promotion. Indirectly, this undermines attention to student learning.

Second, PBF focuses heavily on graduation rates. Since the goal is graduating as many students as possible, institutions would be inclined to continue to focus on moving large numbers of students through degree programs by maintaining a tradition of large lecture halls and large-scale promotion based on examinations that only emphasize the transfer of knowledge. This has the effect of discouraging experimentation with new teaching strategies that emphasize active learning. This could displace an emphasis on meaningful learning and inhibit innovation. In other words, performance-based funding will create challenges in Indonesian higher education that may hold back progress.

Should the Government of Indonesia abandon performance-based funding? Not necessarily. As the government uses the PBF to improve the output of select universities, it should also promote multi-institutional resource allocation to benefit the system as a whole.

Multi-institution resource allocation

Multi-institution resource allocation is a system that allows resources to be shared among institutions of higher education. The concept is similar to inter-institutional collaboration. For example, this would provide incentives for large universities to share facilities with smaller colleges. Multi-institution resource allocation would also make it possible for faculty from research universities to help develop research capacity at smaller institutions. Currently, a small college in Sumenep collaborates with a large public university in Surabaya that provides faculty training and facilities, demonstrating that this kind of shared resource allocation is feasible. With limited resources, a small college might not only survive, but also thrive.

To make this kind of resource allocation work, the government must recognize the different missions of different higher education institutions. While top-tier Indonesian higher education institutions should be encouraged to aspire to world-class stature, other institutions such as Akademi Komunitas (comparable to American community colleges) and two-three-year institutions should be supported to develop as locally-relevant institutions. Differing institutional missions should be the basis for the allocation of resources, supporting research universities without neglecting the needs of other institutions. Multi-institution resource allocation could evolve in a number of ways. At an institutional level, institutions could share high-speed data networks to support research, teaching, and learning. At a faculty level, professors from large institutions could collaborate with professors from other institutions in conducting research. At a departmental level, course materials could be shared with peer departments from different institutions. The federal government of Indonesia has a very powerful influence on the development of higher education through the Ministry of Research, Technology, and Higher Education; it should foster this inter-institutional collaboration through policy.

Conclusion

Resource allocation in Indonesian higher education should not be determined by a single funding formula. While performance-based funding could improve the performance of some institutions, it should also be accompanied by a policy of multi-institution resource allocation to enable all Indonesian higher education institutions to accomplish things that a single institution cannot do alone with limited resources. Even though this type of resource allocation is more complicated, it would improve entire Indonesian higher education system. Instead of focusing resources on pursuing status or prestige, Indonesian higher education should aim its resources on developing the capacity of all higher education institutions.

______

Defta Oktafiga is a doctoral student in Higher Education Program at Indiana University Bloomington. One of his research areas is investigating the relationship between higher education and national development.