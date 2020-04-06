Topics

Student Success: Everyone’s Responsibility

Doug Lederman
April 6, 2020
 

"Student Success: Everyone's Responsibility" is the new compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. A copy of the booklet can be downloaded here.

Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m. Eastern. We invite you to sign up here.

This booklet was made possible in part by advertising support from Laserfiche.

 

 

Doug Lederman

