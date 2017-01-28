An executive order signed by President Trump late Friday afternoon -- immediately barring immigrants and nonimmigrant visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. -- has had immediate effects on scholars and students. More than 17,000 students in the U.S. come from the seven countries widely reported to be impacted by the immediate 90-day entry ban: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The American Civil Liberties Union reported late Saturday that a federal judge had granted its request to temporarily block the deportations of individuals from the seven countries who found themselves trapped in airports nationwide after the ban went into effect. The temporary injunction prevents the U.S. government from removing any individuals from those countries with approved refugee applications or valid immigrant or non-immigrant visas.

Trump's executive order only deals with entry to the U.S. It does not direct the removal of those already present, but it does mean that people who are lawfully present from the seven affected countries might not be able to get back into the country if they leave, even those who hold student visas that allow such travel.

One such student, Ali Abdi, tweeted Friday, "I am an Iranian Ph.D. student at Yale Uni. Now overseas to do research. Trump's EO might prevent me from returning to the U.S.!"

Abdi, a fourth-year anthropology student, said in a Skype interview he traveled the weekend immediately following Trump’s inauguration from New York to the United Arab Emirates to apply for a visa for Afghanistan, where he’s doing his dissertation research.

“I still do not have a visa to go to Afghanistan,” said Abdi, who for now remains in Dubai. “After the executive order signed by President Trump, it seems that all nationals of Iran and six other countries with Muslim-majority populations, they cannot go back to the U.S. if they are on student visas, work visas, or even if they are green card holders. I also cannot go to Iran, my home country, because I am a human rights activist. I have been vocal against the injustices happening in my homeland over the past eight years since I left the country. So I’m in a situation that I am neither welcome by the Iranian government, nor by the American government.”

“The American government doesn’t let me in. The Iranian government lets me in. It doesn’t let me out.”

But Abdi didn’t want to focus on his own story. Instead he wanted to draw attention to the stories of other Iranians affected by the entry ban.

“The intensity of my story is not at all comparable to many other stories I have heard,” he said. He shared one story of a family that now finds itself separated after the mother went to Iran for surgery while her husband and their young child stayed behind, and another, of a Ph.D. student in sociology who, he said, went to Iran for the winter break and was turned away at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport when she tried to return.

As for himself, Abdi does not know when, if at all, he will be able to come back to the U.S. -- and, given what's happened, his heart is not set on it. His original plan was to return to Yale after a year abroad to finish writing his dissertation and to graduate. He has already completed his classes and comprehensive exams.

“To be very honest with you, it’s difficult for me to consider the U.S. as my home anymore, because it has a president now who is visibly racist, especially toward people coming from certain regions of the world, the Middle East and in particular Iran. I do not feel comfortable and safe and secure living there, compared to living in Dubai or living in Kabul,” Abdi said.

He continued: “According to the Trump administration, the visa ban is supposed to make America safe again. It’s interesting that the first few paragraphs of the executive order refer to Sept. 11. As we all know, the hijackers came from Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt and the U.A.E. None of those countries are on the list. I am not suggesting at all that the nationals of those countries should be banned -- not at all, that is also bigotry, discrimination and racism -- but what I'm saying is rather than being a way to make America safe and secure again, this executive order in my opinion is just a way to satisfy Iranophobic, Islamophobic and xenophobic sentiments that are on the rise in the United States.”

The executive order represents Trump's effort to follow through on his campaign pledge to temporarily suspend visa processing from certain countries “that have a history of exporting terrorism” and to put new, more “extreme” vetting procedures in place for those seeking visas. The order, framed as intended to prevent the entry of terrorists into the U.S., specifically references the risk that terrorists could enter on student or other forms of nonimmigrant visas, as well as through the refugee resettlement program.

The text of the order, republished by The New York Times, states: "Numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since Sept. 11, 2001, including foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee resettlement program. Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States. The United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism."

In addition to imposing the 90-day entry ban and directing a review and reform of visa procedures, the executive order calls for a 120-day suspension on all refugee admissions and an indefinite suspension on entry of all Syrian refugees.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America," Trump said in signing the order. "We don't want 'em here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love, deeply, our people."

The order is, however, already having deep effects on students and scholars who were already admitted into this country who suddenly found themselves unable to travel outside it for academic or personal purposes -- if they want to be sure they can come back into the U.S., that is -- or who were caught outside the country when the order was signed.

Civil rights groups have condemned the executive order as a pretext for banning Muslims. Trump called at one point during the campaign for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States." Some higher education associations joined the growing chorus of criticisms of the order on Saturday.

The Association of American Universities said in a statement that "the administration’s new order barring the entry or return of individuals from certain countries is already causing damage and should end as quickly as possible. The order is stranding students who have been approved to study here and are trying to get back to campus, and threatens to disrupt the education and research of many others."

"We also urge the administration, as soon as possible, to make clear to the world that the United States continues to welcome the most talented individuals from all countries to study, teach, and carry out research and scholarship at our universities," the AAU statement continues. "It is vital to our economy and the national interest that we continue to attract the best students, scientists, engineers and scholars. That is why we have worked closely with previous administrations, especially in the wake of Sept. 11, to ensure our visa system prevents entry by those who wish to harm us, while maintaining the inflow of talent that has contributed so much to our nation."

Peter McPherson, the president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, said in a statement, "The impact of this decision goes beyond those immediately impacted. Our nation’s universities are enriched and strengthened by the talent, insight and culture that international students, faculty, researchers and staff bring. With appropriate and effective vetting, international students from all countries and of all religions have long been a core part of our campus communities, and that should continue uninterrupted. We are also concerned that this decision adds great uncertainty to international students, researchers and others who might consider coming to our campuses."

A petition signed by more than 4,000 academics by Saturday evening, including 22 Nobel laureates, condemns the entry ban as discriminatory based on religion and national origin and as detrimental to U.S. interests. The petition argues that the action by Trump damages the nation's position of leadership in higher education and research and poses an "undue burden" on certain international students and scholars.

“The people whose status in the United States would be reconsidered under this EO [executive order] are our students, friends, colleagues and members of our communities,” the petition states. “The implementation of this EO will necessarily tear families apart by restricting entry for family members who live outside of the U.S. and limiting the ability to travel for those who reside and work in the U.S. These restrictions would be applied to nearly all individuals from these countries, regardless of their immigration status or any other circumstances. This measure is fatally disruptive to the lives of these immigrants, their families and the communities of which they form an integral part. It is inhumane, ineffective and un-American.”

Some universities issued letters to their students about the changes. Senior academic administrators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wrote in an email Saturday that the executive order "is already having an impact on members of our community" and said the university is offering its assistance to affected students.

The University of Michigan also issued a letter affirming its commitment to welcoming students without regard to their immigration status and saying its officials "are working to understand the implications on our community of the 'extreme vetting' executive order blocking immigration from certain countries."

"We are dismayed about the impact of the executive order signed by the president denying entrance to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations," Portland State University President Wim Wiewel said in a statement. The university has 76 students from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Syria, most of whom are graduate students. "The order has a chilling effect not only on these students but on our Muslim students and all international students," Wiewel's statement said.

"We have numerous students of Iraqi and Iranian origin," said Shabbir Abbas, the president of the Graduate Muslim Student Association at Rutgers University (and a U.S. citizen). "Firstly, they are heartbroken. Many of these students have come from war-ravaged and poverty-stricken nations. Coming here was not only a dream come true, but also something that required painstaking effort. Now with a few strokes of a pen it can all come crashing down."

"If they leave the country, their return is in doubt -- actually, they won’t be able to return -- and a lot of these students, they have young children. They’re in preschool, kindergarten."

One humanities Ph.D. student from Iran who asked not to be named described how the order has complicated -- and potentially compromised -- plans to travel overseas for dissertation research. The student, who just completed comprehensive exams, needs to travel to Europe, Turkey and Iran to conduct fieldwork and interviews and visit museum collections and archives.

"I wanted to do it in summer of 2017, but now everything is just vague and I don’t know what will happen," the student said.

Even if the ban were to be lifted in time for the summer, the student said, the entry ban has made it difficult to plan and to apply for funding to cover travel costs.

"When you want to do something like that, you have to plan ahead of time, you rent a place, you have a lot of things going on. It's not just like OK, in 90 days, if it’s OK, I will go. No, you have to plan ahead of time. All your life is here."

“I just started writing grants for travel for scholarships and stuff like that to cover my expenses, to do the fieldwork that I’m going to do. I'm almost sure that they won’t give it to me, just because they will feel like you’re not going to be able to go, so they’re going to give it to someone else.”

Another Ph.D. student who did not want her full name used said that the ban could affect her summer plans to return to her home country of Iran to conduct field research and, after four long years, to see her family.

"I’ve been in a Ph.D. program for four years, and I haven’t seen my family for the four years because I was so busy with all the course work," the student said. The promise of being able to see her family helped motivate her to do the work, she said. "I was telling myself, 'you’re going to go back home and see your parents.'"

"My brother is getting married in the summer and the whole family wanted me to be there," the student said. When her mother heard the news of the entry ban, she "called me and she was crying," the student said. "She was asking, 'can you come back,' and I said, 'I don’t think so in this situation.' And it was a horrible moment."

"This is unfair discrimination," the student said. "Why are they playing politics with students’ lives? We’re just students here, and we devoted our entire life to study, to have a better life, to find new things in the world, to just help humanity … We thought the United States is a country of freedom. It's a country of democracy and we’re going to have a great education here; we’re going to have a good life here, and we sacrificed being with our beloved ones, leaving our country just coming here with a hope to experience something democratic. We thought the government of the United States, they don’t judge us based on our birthplace or based on our ethnicity or religion."