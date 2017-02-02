search
New Presidents or Provosts: Central Wyoming College, Housatonic CC, McHenry County College, Northwestern U, St. Bonaventure U, Saint Xavier U, Southern U-New Orleans, U of Tennessee-Knoxville, Yeshiva U
February 2, 2017
- Ari Berman, head of Hechal Shlomo Jewish Heritage Center, in Israel, has been selected as president of Yeshiva University, in New York.
- Michael B. Brown, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Wesleyan College, in North Carolina, has been appointed academic dean at Housatonic Community College, in Connecticut.
- Beverly Davenport, interim president and senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Cincinnati, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
- Dennis DePerro, dean of the Purcell School of Professional Studies at Le Moyne College, in New York, has been named president of St. Bonaventure University, also in New York.
- Chris Gray, assistant vice president and dean of the Jasper Campus at Vincennes University, in Indiana, has been appointed vice president of academic and student affairs at McHenry County College, in Illinois.
- Jonathan Holloway, dean of Yale University's Yale College, in Connecticut, has been named provost of Northwestern University, in Illinois.
- Laurie M. Joyner, president of Wittenberg University, in Ohio, has been chosen as president of Saint Xavier University, in Illinois.
- Lisa Mims-Devezin, interim chancellor of Southern University at New Orleans, in Louisiana, has been selected as permanent chancellor there.
- Brad Tyndall, interim president of Central Wyoming College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
