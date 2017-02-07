The Senate today approved Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education when Vice President Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in her favor.

The vote by a vice president to break a deadlock over a cabinet official was a first in U.S. history.

Shortly after being confirmed, DeVos tweeted her thanks to the Senate, writing, “I appreciate the Senate’s diligence & am honored to serve as @usedgov Secretary. Let’s improve options & outcomes for all US students.”

President Trump announced just before Thanksgiving that he would nominate DeVos, a billionaire and philanthropist from Michigan, to lead the Department of Education. A former Republican Party chairwoman in her home state, DeVos was best known nationally for using her immense personal wealth to back political campaigns in favor of so-called school choice measures, such as the expansion of charter schools and vouchers.

While critics have warned that DeVos would privatize public education and supporters have answered that she will give more authority to states and local school districts, her potential impact on higher education is unclear and hasn’t featured prominently in the public debate over her nomination.

DeVos drew strong opposition from teachers’ unions almost as soon as her nomination was announced. But as time went on, opposition spread. Her answers at her confirmation hearing -- including those on higher education topics -- were widely seen as vague or uninformed. Many senators reported receiving more calls in opposition to her nomination than to any other of Trump’s cabinet picks.

The nominee’s answers to written questions didn't satisfy her critics. Her answer to a written inquiry about maintaining data on the Office of Federal Student Aid website led some higher ed researchers to pre-emptively download data sets from the department’s website out of fears they could be deleted.

Despite the opposition, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted to advance her nomination to the full Senate on a party-line 12-11 vote. Last week, two of the GOP senators who voted to advance DeVos announced they would not support her in a Senate floor vote.

But despite an outreach campaign from opponents, all the remaining Republicans backed DeVos. That set the stage for today's 50-50 vote in which Vice President Pence broke the tie.