A federal appeals court ruled today to keep in place a temporary restraining order barring the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order barring entry into the U.S. for nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which came in a lawsuit filed by the attorney general of Washington State, is a defeat for the Trump administration, which is expected to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel specifically said that Washington State had legal standing to challenge the travel ban in part because of the impact on students and faculty members.

"[T]he interests the states’ universities here are aligned with their students," the decision said. "The students’ educational success is 'inextricably bound up' in the universities’ capacity to teach them. And the universities’ reputations depend on the success of their professors’ research. Thus, as the operators of state universities, the states may assert not only their own rights to the extent affected by the executive order but may also assert the rights of their students and faculty members."

The executive order temporarily bars entry to the U.S. by nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and also suspends all refugee admissions. Some students and scholars from banned countries who were abroad at the time Trump signed the order were stranded overseas, unable to return to the U.S. Those who were already in the U.S. at the time the order was signed did not have to leave, but because the State Department provisionally revoked most types of visas for citizens of the seven countries -- including student visas -- they would be unable to return to the U.S. if they left.

Under the terms of the temporary restraining order, which the appeals court left in place, the government has suspended all enforcement actions related to the ban, and travel by individuals from the affected countries into the U.S. has, for now, resumed.

Many higher education groups and leaders spoke out against the entry ban, which would prevent students and scholars from those countries from traveling internationally for personal or professional reasons and threatened to disrupt international student admissions by halting all visa processing from the seven countries for at least 90 days. Many in higher education see the ban, which has been criticized by civil rights groups as a pretext for banning Muslims from the U.S., as contradictory to core values of higher education like inclusiveness and internationalism.

The president has justified the order as necessary to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S.