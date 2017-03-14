search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Assumption, Bard Simon's Rock, Colorado College, Hamilton, Lasell, Lawrence, Mount Wachusett CC, Northern Virginia CC, Salem State, Southwestern, Trinity (Conn.), U Houston-Downtown, U San Diego, Wagner
March 14, 2017
- Assumption College: John L. Allen, Jr., editor of Crux, a publication that focuses on news of the Vatican and Roman Catholic Church.
- Bard College at Simon’s Rock: Lauren Duca, Teen Vogue contributing editor.
- Colorado College: Hampton Sides, editor at large for Outside magazine.
- Hamilton College: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.
- Lasell College: Lesley Visser, the broadcast sports journalist.
- Lawrence University: Gil Loescher, a visiting professor at the Refugee Studies Center at the University of Oxford.
- Mount Wachusett Community College: Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.
- Northern Virginia Community College: U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.
- Salem State University: Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts; Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to Greece; and Antonia Novello, former U.S. surgeon general.
- Southwestern University, in Texas: Earl Lewis, president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
- Trinity College, in Connecticut: Daniel C. Dennett, co-director of Tufts University’s Center for Cognitive Studies.
- University of Houston-Downtown: Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
- University of San Diego: Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich; the Reverend Robert McElroy, bishop of San Diego; and others.
- Wagner College: Rich Negrin, former managing director of the city of Philadelphia.
