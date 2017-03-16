President Trump will today release his first proposed federal budget -- and leaks of the documents overnight suggest big cuts will be sought for some student aid science programs on which many colleges and universities and their students and faculty members rely.

The leaks also indicate the earlier reports about the president's intent to kill such programs as the National Endowment for the Humanities and AmeriCorps were accurate.

Most of the programs the Trump administration apparently wants to eliminate, like the NEH, are relatively small. And large cuts to agencies such as the Education Department and the NIH -- even without eliminating those agencies or full programs, could a greater financial impact on higher education. The following is a summary of reports in The New York Times, The Washington Post and elsewhere -- all fairly consistent, and all based on access to specific budget proposal documents. Inside Higher Ed plans full budget coverage once the administration releases its proposals today.

For now, this may be what to expect:

A 14 percent cut in Education Department spending, according to The New York Times. The budget would "significantly" reduce the work-study program and eliminate Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grants, which go to low-income college students. While President Trump has been boasting about how he would help historically black colleges, their funding does not increase. Details are unclear at this time about Pell Grants, the largest program that supports low-income college students, but some observers believe that the cuts to other aid programs suggest that Pell may avoid cuts in the president's plan.

Job-training programs supported by the Department of Labor would face deep cuts. This may dash the hopes of some in higher education who have expected the Trump administration, with its emphasis on employment, to support such work.

A cut of about $6 billion -- nearly 20 percent -- to the budget of the National Institutes of Health. The NIH is the largest federal supporter of research and development and its grants support research at universities nationwide. (Most NIH research is done through grants, and not at the NIH.) The Washington Post reported that the NIH cuts are part of "a seismic disruption in government-funded medical and scientific research." The Energy Department would see a $900 million cut to its science office. The Post said that documents it has obtained make no mention of the National Science Foundation. Within various agencies that support science, programs that relate to climate change and the environment are taking the largest cuts in the Trump plan.

Lists of programs slated for complete elimination include the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Corporation for Community and Public Service, which runs AmeriCorps. Past Inside Higher Ed articles (the NEH here and AmeriCorps here) note the concerns in academe about these programs potentially being eliminated.

The Washington Post reported that the budget will also seek to kill the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Woodrow Wilson International Center, both of which support the work of scholars. Here is a background article from 2011, when Republicans int the House of Representatives tried to kill the peace institute, on how the agency supports scholars.

It's important to note that the budget plan to be released today no doubt has details not yet leaked. Further, Congress must approve the budget plan. Some of the programs that are targets for cuts -- such as the NIH -- have in the past enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress and from prior presidents. However, both the Trump administration and the Republican leaders in Congress have vowed to spend billions more on the military, build a wall on the Mexican border, add funds for veterans and avoid tax increases. Such an agenda would not be possible without deep cuts to many domestic programs.

Early Criticism of Impact on Low-Income Students

New America, a Washington think tank, released an analysis early this morning that suggests that the cuts to work-study and SEOG may protect Pell spending, although the analysis suggested that Pell may still be vulnerable down the road.

The analysis notes that the programs being proposed for cuts or elimination serve low-income students -- with evidence that work-study a positive impact on graduation of the most needy students.

"SEOG recipients’ income levels are comparable to Pell recipients. Seventy-one percent of dependent undergraduate recipients from families making less than $30,000 per year and 76 percent of independent recipients earning less than $20,000," the analysis says.

As to work-study, New America noted concerns it finds legitimate, such as more aid going to private than public institutions and two-thirds of aid going to those with family incomes over $30,000. (Of course plenty of those with family incomes over $30,000 would have great difficulty paying for college.)

The New America analysis differentiated between reforming work-study and making deep cuts in the program. "[S]tudies of the Work-Study program have shown students receiving work-study are more likely to graduate and be employed after graduation. And these positive effects are larger for low-income students who attend public institutions. One-third of American undergraduates are working 35 hours per week and half are working at least part-time. Finding ways to help these students balance their jobs with their studies is more needed than ever. Reallocating the work-study allocation makes sense; cutting it significantly does not."