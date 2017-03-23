search
Commencement Speakers Announced: DePauw, Franklin & Marshall, Guilford, Le Moyne, Liberty, Michigan Tech, Olin, Rose-Hulman, U of Houston, U of Mississippi, U of New Orleans, UNC Asheville
March 23, 2017
- DePauw University: Jim Alling, CEO of Toms.
- Franklin & Marshall College: Wanda Austin, former CEO of Aerospace Corp.
- Guilford College: Patricia Timmons-Goodson, the first African-American woman to serve on the North Carolina Supreme Court.
- Le Moyne College: John Langdon, professor of history at the college.
- Liberty University: President Trump.
- Michigan Technological University: Paula L. Wittbrodt, vice president for international business operations at the Estée Lauder Companies.
- Olin College of Engineering: Patrick G. Awuah Jr., founder and president of Ashesi University, in Ghana.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology: Robert L. Wilkins, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit.
- University of Houston: Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former governor of California.
- University of Mississippi: Jon Meacham, the journalist and historian.
- University of New Orleans: Air Force Brigadier General Chad Franks.
- University of North Carolina at Asheville: Ko Barrett, deputy assistant administrator for research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
