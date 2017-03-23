Commencement Speakers Announced: DePauw, Franklin & Marshall, Guilford, Le Moyne, Liberty, Michigan Tech, Olin, Rose-Hulman, U of Houston, U of Mississippi, U of New Orleans, UNC Asheville

By

Scott Jaschik
March 23, 2017
Comments
 
  • DePauw University: Jim Alling, CEO of Toms.
  • Franklin & Marshall College: Wanda Austin, former CEO of Aerospace Corp.
  • Guilford College: Patricia Timmons-Goodson, the first African-American woman to serve on the North Carolina Supreme Court.
  • Le Moyne College: John Langdon, professor of history at the college.
  • Liberty University: President Trump.
  • Michigan Technological University: Paula L. Wittbrodt, vice president for international business operations at the Estée Lauder Companies.
  • Olin College of Engineering: Patrick G. Awuah Jr., founder and president of Ashesi University, in Ghana.
  • Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology: Robert L. Wilkins, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit.
  • University of Houston: Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former governor of California.
  • University of Mississippi: Jon Meacham, the journalist and historian.
  • University of New Orleans: Air Force Brigadier General Chad Franks.
  • University of North Carolina at Asheville: Ko Barrett, deputy assistant administrator for research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Turning Down Top Choices
OK to Speak, Not to Be Honored
Pregnant, Single, Fired

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Rick Perry Questions Texas A&M Student Election

Debts Create Financial Crisis for Stillman

Phishing Scams Cost Coastal Carolina $1 Million

Uproar Over Anti-Bias Effort at Gustavus Adolphus

Amid Scandal, President of University in Taiwan to Step Down

Quest to Define, and Assure, Quality in Alternative Learning

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top