The University of Louisville’s head basketball coach, Rick Pitino, has been suspended for the first five games of next season, a National Collegiate Athletic Association penalty stemming from a prostitution scandal that has roiled the institution over the last couple of years.

Some had hoped that the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions would hand down a harsher punishment, which might have signaled the panel's willingness to hold head coaches more accountable for their programs.

A former Louisville director of operations, Andre McGee, was found to have paid dancers to strip and perform sex acts on players and recruits in the basketball team’s residence hall. An investigation was launched after the head of an escort service, Katina Powell, published a tell-all book that alleged McGee paid $10,000 over about five years for activities with team members.

McGee can’t work in an athletic role at any NCAA institution for a decade, as a part of the penalties announced Thursday. Louisville will be placed on a four-year probation and will pay a $5,000 fine. During probation, no prospective basketball player is allowed to spend the night in a campus dormitory or university-owned property.

Some team wins from December 2010 to July 2014 have been vacated, depending on if athletes were ineligible to play. The NCAA declined to specify which games would be vacated, saying the institution would make that announcement later. The Cardinals won a national title in 2013.

