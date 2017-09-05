The Trump administration today announced that it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, through which about 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children have gained the right to work and temporary protection against deportation. The administration said it would initiate a wind down of the program over the next six months.

Many DACA beneficiaries are current or former college students. College leaders and higher education groups were among those who strongly urged the Trump administration to keep the program, which President Obama established under his executive authority in 2012.

In announcing the administration’s plans to rescind DACA, Attorney General Jeff Sessions characterized the program as executive overreach by the Obama administration.

“The policy was implemented unilaterally to great controversy and legal concern after Congress rejected legislative proposals to extend similar benefits on numerous occasions to this same group of illegal aliens,” Sessions said. “In other words, the executive branch through DACA deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions. Such an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws was an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.”

In a memo, the Department of Homeland Security said it would not terminate existing DACA permits, which are good for two years, and that it would continue to adjudicate requests for renewals “on an individual, case-by-case basis” for those whose benefits are due to expire on or before March 5. However, initial DACA applications filed after today’s date will not be considered. Sessions described this as a “wind down” of the program intended to “enable the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an orderly change and fulfill the desire of this administration to create a time period for Congress to act should it so choose.”

Sessions’s announcement came in response to a lawsuit threatened by a group of state attorneys general from his own party, who said they would sue the administration over the program if Trump did not move to eliminate it by today. Republican state officials had previously sued, successfully, to block Obama’s attempt to extend DACA-like protections to undocumented immigrants with U.S. citizen and permanent resident children after the Supreme Court deadlocked, 4 to 4, on the matter.

More than 100 law professors wrote to Trump to argue that the executive has the legal authority to implement DACA, writing in an August letter that there is “no question” that DACA “is a lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

Higher education groups and university presidents have called on Trump to keep DACA in place -- and for Congress to act quickly to protect the beneficiaries of the program.

“Taking action to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, even with a reported six-month delay, will throw the lives of hundreds of thousands of young people and their families into turmoil,” Ted Mitchell, the president of the American Council on Education, said in a statement issued in anticipation of the president’s announcement.

“Lawmakers have expressed bipartisan support for DACA recipients and … will now have the responsibility to act quickly to head off this shortsighted decision, one that will do great harm to our national interest. Ending this program without first enacting a permanent legislative solution would torment hundreds of thousands of bright and talented individuals who were granted temporary permission to stay in the United States and obtain work permits under DACA. They are paying taxes and buying homes, cars and consumer goods. Their economic activity has increased tax revenues for federal, state and local governments.”

"The decision to end the DACA program without a clear legislative solution in place unquestionably creates great uncertainty for the roughly 800,000 young people currently enrolled,” Peter McPherson, the president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, said in a statement. “Congress must assuage those concerns by quickly coming together in bipartisan fashion to deliver a legislative solution that ensures the benefits of the DACA program continue uninterrupted. Codifying these protections into law would ensure the continuity of the deferred-status protection and work authorization on which the young people participating in the DACA program relied when, for example, they enrolled in college.”

“Those in the DACA program were brought to the United States as minors through no decision of their own,” McPherson said. “Many of them were so young when they arrived in the United States that they cannot recall living anywhere else. The United States is their home.”

Several bills pending in Congress could provide permanent or temporary protection to recipients of DACA. In April, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a new version of the DREAM Act, which would allow undocumented young people to adjust their status and become permanent residents. Past versions of the DREAM Act, which was first introduced in 2001, have repeatedly failed to gain congressional approval.

Another bill, the BRIDGE Act, would extend protections to DACA beneficiaries for three years.

The fate of DACA has been uncertain since the election of Trump, who campaigned saying he would immediately terminate the program, which he characterized as “illegal executive amnesty.” After the election he softened his tone, describing some DACA recipients as “absolutely incredible kids” and saying he would “deal with DACA with heart,” without ever committing to keeping the program in place.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump appeared to hand over the matter to Congress.

Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Outside the White House, DACA students and supporters indicated that they blamed Trump for the legal limbo in which they now find themselves.