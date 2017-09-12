search
Newly Tenured … at Bemidji State, DePaul, Elizabethtown, Francis Marion, Frostburg State, NYIT, Pennsylvania Highlands CC, U of Dallas
September 12, 2017
Bemidji State University
- Bill Joyce, accountancy
- Elizabeth Kujava, criminal justice
- Jeanine McDermott, nursing
- Cory Renbarger, music
- Jill Stackhouse, geography
- Misty Wilkie, nursing
DePaul University
- Monu Bedi, law
- Doug Bruce, health sciences
- Jason Bystriansky, biological sciences
- Joseph Chen, School for New Learning
- Blair Davis, communication
- Lisa Dush, writing, rhetoric and discourse
- Bill Johnson González, English
- Verena Graupmann, psychology
- Max Helveston, law
- Christopher Jones, music
- Caitlin Karver, chemistry
- Sara Kimble, School for New Learning
- Julie Lawton, law
- Grace Lemmon, management
- Michael Lewanski, music
- Jason Martin, communication
- Daniel Morales, law
- Sanjukta Mukherjee, women’s and gender studies
- Savvas Paritsis, cinematic arts
- Lisa Poirier, religious studies
- Doris Rusch, design
- Brian Schrank, design
- Frédéric Seyler, philosophy
- Cary Martin Shelby, law
- Gretchen Wilbur, School for New Learning
Elizabethtown College
- Andrew Dunlap, social work
- Shannon Haley-Mize, education
Francis Marion University
- Erik Lowry, education
- William Bolt, history
- Julian Buck, mathematics
- Jeanne Gunther, education
- Julia Mixon, art
- Regina Yanson, management
Frostburg State University
- Natalia Buta, kinesiology and recreation
- Rebecca Chory, management
- Matthew Crawford, chemistry
- Stefanie Hay, nursing
- Theresa Mastrodonato, librarian
- Mary Beth McCloud, nursing
- Jamison Odone, visual arts
- Xunyu Pan, computer science and information technologies
- Jennifer Rankin, educational professions
- John Raucci, English and foreign languages
- Sheri Whalen, communication
New York Institute of Technology
- Melanie Austin-McCain, occupational therapy
- Kiran Balagani, computer science
- Sheldon Fields, health professions
- Farzana Gandhi, architecture
- Jaime Martinez, interdisciplinary studies
- Eleni Nikitopoulos, life sciences
- Christian Pongratz, interdisciplinary studies
- Emily Restivo, behavioral sciences
- Jason Van Nest, architecture
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
- Dennis Miller, criminal justice
- Sherri Slavick, physical sciences
University of Dallas
- Janette Boazman, education
- Kelly Gibson, history
- Jenny Gu, finance
- Richard Miller, business
- Aida Ramos, economics
