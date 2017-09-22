The U.S. Department of Education today released new directions -- in the form of a question-and-answer document -- to colleges and universities on how they should comply with federal Title IX law.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, in a speech earlier this month, said guidelines issued in 2011 by the Obama administration had led to a "failed system" for addressing sexual misconduct on campus. The department has promised a new federal regulation will be crafted after a formal notice-and-comment period to get input from a wide range of higher education stakeholders. Survivor advocates, meanwhile, have said her plans pull back civil rights protections on campuses.

The document tells institutions that they may use either a preponderance of evidence standard or a clear and convincing evidence standard to adjudicate findings of sexual misconduct. The 2011 guidance said campuses should use the preponderance of evidence standard, which sets a lower burden of proof for those findings.

The information the department released today also makes clear that existing resolution agreements made between the Office for Civil Rights and institutions remain in effect.