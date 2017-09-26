Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday at Georgetown University Law Center that his office will file a "statement of interest" in a lawsuit involving Georgia Gwinnett College. And he said the Department of Justice will be making more such filings in weeks to come.

The case involves Chike Uzuegbunam, who, his lawyers have said, was prevented from efforts to "share his Christian faith" because of campus rules limiting expressive displays to small "free speech zones." Such zones have been vulnerably legally in cases where they are seen as effectively preventing student free speech. A statement from the Justice Department said the zones at Georgia Gwinnett constitute 0.0015 percent of the campus, and that students must also obtain prior authorization for many activities, even in the zones.

Sessions spoke at the law school about what he says is a broad threat to free speech on college campuses across the country.

American higher education, he said, "is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogeneous thought."

Noting the incident where Charles Murray, a controversial social scientist, was shouted down and prevented from talking at Middlebury College, Sessions said that colleges were too tolerant of the "heckler's veto."

Said Sessions, "College administrators also have silenced speech by permitting the heckler’s veto to control who gets to speak and what messages are conveyed. In these instances, administrators discourage or prohibit speech if there is even a threat that it will be met with protest. In other words, the school favors the heckler’s disruptive tactics over the speaker’s First Amendment rights." (The full text of the attorney general's remarks may be found here.)

Georgetown law students and professors gathered outside before the event to protest Sessions's appearance as well as his record on civil rights.

PEN America, a group that advocates for free speech, questioned some of the attorney general's statements. The group issued a statement noting that Sessions did not mention incidents in which conservatives have urged colleges -- sometimes successfully -- to block speakers.

“We take issue with Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his cursory acknowledgment of serious concerns that have arisen on campus with respect to incidents of hate speech and hate crimes," the PEN statement said. "In an environment where the White House and administration have repeatedly failed to convincingly denounce hateful rhetoric and gestures, some Americans understandably fear that menacing speech is spreading untrammeled and can morph into dangerous action. We agree with Jeff Sessions that the defense of free speech rights on campus must be uncompromising, and that neither the heckler’s veto nor considerations of political correctness should be allowed to silence controversial speech. We also share the concern that, in some instances, free speech rights have been sidelined in favor of other values and priorities. But we note that calls to silence free speech on campus in recent months have derived from both the left and the right and regret that the attorney general confined his examples to left-leaning groups protesting voices considered more conservative. As the Justice Department wades into issues of campus speech, we hope its defense of free expression on campus will encompass not only opposition to infringements on free speech, but also the imperative to ensure that U.S. university campuses are truly open to the speech of all students, regardless of political leanings, LGBT status, and racial, ethnic or religious background.”