The National Collegiate Athletic Association today announced that it could not find evidence that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill violated the association's rules with the use of fake courses in which students were given credit although they never attended class, and no faculty members taught the courses.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” said as statement from Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”

A 2014 report commissioned by UNC said that some non-athletes benefited from the fraud.

That report said that a "woeful lack of oversight" and a culture that confused academic freedom with a lack of accountability helped more than 3,100 students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill -- many of them athletes -- enroll in the fake courses. The report found that the academic fraud was systematic and far-reaching, lasting for nearly 20 years and consisting of 188 classes in the African and Afro-American studies department. About half of the 3,100 students were athletes, and investigators concluded that some university employees were aware of the fraud and actively steered athletes and other struggling students toward the classes.

The 2104 report followed earlier investigations by both the university and the NCAA. It was the 2014 report that revealed the problems were far more pervasive than what was outlined in the earlier investigations. The second report also discussed the problems in the context of athletics, whereas earlier inquiries described a general problem that involved some athletes.