White nationalist Richard Spencer, a lone figure on the University of Florida stage where he was scheduled to speak, faced a crowd Thursday afternoon that chanted for him to go home, attempting to shut him down.

“Go home, Spencer!” they screamed.

Spencer chided the members of the audience for being childish, scolding them for not listening to ideas that might contradict “what their professors” had told them.

“Why do you think that you need to suppress speech?” Spencer said. “The answer is because you know that what I am saying is true, what I am saying is powerful. You know what I am saying is going to change the world. And therefore, you all want to stop. You’re going to fail.”

As Spencer criticized those protesting, he said those gathered were engaged in "meaningless and stupid" protest by "morons."

Students in the hall tried to block his talk by shouting, "Let's go Gators," in honor of the Florida football team.

The university spent weeks prepping for Spencer’s visit after first denying his request to appear in the wake of deadly demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va.

The institution turned him down shortly after Charlottesville, citing safety considerations, but eventually allowed him to reschedule, amid his threats to sue if he was not permitted to speak. White nationalists had publicly linked the events in Charlottesville, when they stormed the University of Virginia campus and the city, to potential campus rallies, giving colleges and universities a legal route to block Spencer, lawyers have said in interviews.

The university has spent upwards of $600,000 on security, bringing in additional police presence from across the state. Republican Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in part to help coordinate those forces.

Spencer himself spent a fraction of what the university paid -- a little more than $10,000, according to reports. Per a Supreme Court case decided in 1992, institutions are not allowed to pass high security fees along to a speaker, as it’s a potential way of restricting free speech.

Thousands of protesters gathered on the campus of more than 50,000 students -- one group screamed “Nazis not welcome here” as they marched down a sidewalk, a banner unfurled before them.

Snipers were photographed on the roof of the building where Spencer was due to speak. A hotel parking lot nearby was jammed with and transformed into a sea of police vehicles.