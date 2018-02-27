Commencement Speakers Announced: Barnard, Bucknell, Le Moyne, Liberty, Middlebury, Moravian, Rose-Hulman, Seattle, UNC Chapel Hill, U of Wisconsin at Madison, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia Wesleyan, Wesleyan
February 27, 2018
- Barnard College: Abby Wambach, the soccer player and activist.
- Bucknell University: Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's Mad Money and co-host of Squawk on the Street.
- Le Moyne College: Ruth Johnson Colvin, founder of ProLiteracy Worldwide, previously known as Literacy Volunteers of America.
- Liberty University: President Jimmy Carter.
- Middlebury College: Isabel Wilkerson, author of The Warmth of Other Suns.
- Moravian College: Janine Jagger, a professor at the University of Virginia medical school.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology: Jim Umpleby, chief executive officer of Caterpillar Inc.
- Seattle University: Sally Jewell, former U.S. secretary of the interior; and Sam Green, the poet.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Rye Barcott, social entrepreneur and co-founder of Carolina for Kibera.
- University of Wisconsin at Madison: David Muir, anchor of ABC News.
- Virginia Military Institute: Rex W. Tillerson, the U.S. secretary of state.
- Virginia Wesleyan University: Pamela Northam, educator, environmentalist and wife of Governor Ralph Northam.
- Wesleyan University: Daniel Handler, the author.
