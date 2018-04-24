Commencement Speakers Announced: Arizona State, Governors State, Helene Fuld Nursing, Hudson County CC, Lorain County CC, Lower Columbia, Northwest Technical, Nyack, St. Cloud State, SUNY Empire State College, U of Rhode Island
April 24, 2018
- Arizona State University: Rafael Reif, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- Governors State University: Carol Marin, the investigative journalist; and others.
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing: Cynthia Nixon, the actress and New York State gubernatorial candidate.
- Hudson County Community College: Christopher Jackson, the actor.
- Lorain County Community College: Michael J. Brown, president of Barrick Gold of North America.
- Lower Columbia College: Max Anderson, former women's soccer coach.
- Northwest Technical College, in Minnesota: Jerry Bauerly, a retired entrepreneur and state legislator who is board chair of Sentry Bank.
- Nyack College: Julio Aponte Acosta, executive director of Seminario Teológico de Puerto Rico; and others.
- St. Cloud State University: Zhang Dongsheng, president of Binhai College, Nankai University, in China; and Heidi MacPherson, president of the State University of New York at Brockport.
- State University of New York Empire State College: Jamie Merisotis, president and CEO of Lumina Foundation.
- University of Rhode Island: Gina McCarthy, former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
