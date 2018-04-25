A special National Collegiate Athletic Association panel on college basketball today called for high school players to be eligible for the professional draft -- nixing the so-called one-and-done phenomenon. This, along with harsher punishments for programs that violate the rules, was among the commission’s sweeping suggestions, an attempt to mitigate corrosive influences on the sport.

Many of the reforms put forth by the Commission on College Basketball, formed in the wake of an alleged kickback scheme, require action and buy-in by the National Basketball Association and other entities. Specifically, the NBA would need to scrap its requirement that players be one year out of high school before entering the league. This would end the widely criticized one-and-done phenomenon, in which athletes play for a single season before turning professional.

Critics believe this has led to exceptional players using college basketball as a mere springboard to the NBA, creating a dynamic where athletes focus just on their sport and not on academics -- a slight to the amateur model of college athletics.

Indeed, most of the commission’s recommendations, which now require approval by NCAA leadership, stress that the status quo, an amateur system, should be maintained, not watered down or abandoned, as many critics of college sports believe would better reflect reality.

The panel did not address at all the issue of athlete pay or revised transfer rules, which the commission in its report stresses should remain in place, citing a high number of athletes who leave their institutions despite having to sit out for a season.

“Our focus has been to strengthen the collegiate model -- not to move toward one that brings aspects of professionalism into the game,” said Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state and Stanford University provost and chairwoman of the commission, in a press briefing today.

Neither the NBA nor its union have indicated if they would be willing to revise the one-and-done rule. In a joint statement, the NBA and NBA Players Association said:

We support NCAA policy and enforcement reforms that will better safeguard the well-being of players while imposing greater accountability on representatives and programs that fail to uphold the values of the game. We also share the commission’s concern with the current state of youth basketball and echo that all stakeholders -- including the NBA, NBPA, NCAA, and USA Basketball — have a collective responsibility to help bring about positive change. Regarding the NBA’s draft eligibility rules, the NBA and NBPA will continue to assess them in order to promote the best interests of players and the game.

In addition to getting rid of one-and-done, the commission proposed:

Allowing athletes to remain eligible for college basketball until they sign a professional contract.

A new process for certifying agents and then permitting players to work with those agents.

A dedicated fund for paying for the degrees of athletes who leave college early but have made at least two years of satisfactory academic progress. The commission noted this might be expensive.

Strengthening NCAA investigations and adjudication by creating independent entities that would handle complex and "high-stakes" cases. Rice said in her remarks that no one the commission talked to supported the current system -- a volunteer board of college officials and faculty members that handles those inquiries and the punishment.

Increased penalties -- among them, allowing five-year postseason bans on programs and lifetime bans for coaches.

NCAA-run summer events for prospects, instead of relying on outside nonscholastic basketball programs. The commission wants the NCAA to “certify” certain nonscholastic events that coaches might attend and vet the finances associated with these events.

Restructuring the NCAA’s leadership structure, the Board of Governors, and adding five public members to it. Right now, college and university presidents and chancellors make up the entire board.

Requiring coaches, athletics directors and university presidents to state annually that they have complied with all NCAA rules.

Additionally, Rice said that the NCAA should discipline institutions that participate in academic fraud. Her comments were a clear slap at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which escaped NCAA consequences despite having sponsored faux classes for nearly 20 years. These “paper courses” in the department of African and Afro-American studies primarily helped athletes remain eligible, but the NCAA couldn’t definitively conclude they were set up solely to benefit athletes, because some other students took the courses, too.

“Member institutions can no longer be permitted to defend a fraud or misconduct case on the ground that all students, not just athletes, were permitted to benefit from that fraud or misconduct,” Rice said.

She also indicated a personal interest that the NCAA reconsider how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, a contentious debate taken up in multiple court battles.

Because of the issue hasn’t been settled legally, the commission didn’t consider this topic, said Rice, who hinted at the inconsistency of the NCAA’s policies. Just recently, a national champion women’s basketball player for the University of Notre Dame was allowed to appear on Dancing With the Stars -- but the association has refused other students' requests to profit from the visibility they've gained as athletes, as their institutions and the NCAA do.

Response to a Crisis

The turmoil surrounding men’s basketball began last fall, when federal officials announced an inquiry into college hoops and corruption charges against assistant coaches at four high-profile programs -- the University of Arizona, Auburn University, Oklahoma State University and the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleged that the coaches had worked with representatives of Adidas to steer recruits to certain institutions in exchange for cash. Officials have hinted that the corruption was much more pervasive than the 10 men who were charged in September.

News reports appear to corroborate this. Yahoo Sports, which reviewed hundreds of pages of federal documents, reported that at least 20 NCAA Division I basketball programs and 25 players may have committed rules violations. The only other official movement on the case since September was the announcement this month of new charges against Adidas executive James Gatto. The indictment alleges Gatto conspired to pay tens of thousands of dollars to families of players at North Carolina State University and the University of Kansas to ensure they would enroll there.

The NCAA appeared to be caught largely unaware -- none of the association’s leadership knew in advance about the FBI’s investigation.

NCAA president Mark Emmert scrambled and, in October, put together the commission. He pledged swift and radical change to college basketball, and the NCAA’s Board of Governors set aside $10 million to carry out the commission’s recommendations -- with an additional $2.5 million every following year.

In a statement today, Emmert said, "The NCAA appreciates the thorough review and comprehensive work by the Commission on College Basketball. The Board of Governors and Division I Board of Directors will now review the independent commission’s recommendations to determine the appropriate next steps."