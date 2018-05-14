The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struck down a law that had forbidden gambling on college and professional sports outside Nevada.

The ruling, by a 7-to-2 margin, is a loss for the National Collegiate Athletic Association and professional leagues, which had sought to block a challenge to the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). The case is Murphy v. NCAA.

The NCAA released a statement following the decision: "While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court.''

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie had led the charge against the federal law -- the state has for years tried to legalize betting on sports.

"The legalization of sports gambling is a controversial subject," Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote for the court's majority. "Supporters argue that legalization will produce revenue for the states and critically weaken illegal sports betting operations, which are often run by organized crime. Opponents contend that legalizing sports gambling will hook the young on gambling, encourage people of modest means to squander their savings and earnings, and corrupt professional and college sports. The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make."

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

"In [the gambling law], shorn of the prohibition on modifying or repealing state law, Congress permissibly exercised its authority to regulate commerce by instructing states and private parties to refrain from operating sports-gambling schemes. On no rational ground can it be concluded that Congress would have preferred no statute at all if it could not prohibit states from authorizing or licensing such schemes," Ginsburg wrote in her dissenting opinion.

