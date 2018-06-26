The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban in a 5-to-4 decision released today, finding that the president did not overstep his authority in issuing broad entry restrictions to nationals of a group of mostly Muslim-majority countries. The court also found that the plaintiffs did not demonstrate a likelihood to succeed in their argument that the ban violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution, which prohibits the government from favoring or disfavoring any particular religion.

Writing for the majority in the case Trump v. Hawaii, Chief Justice John G. Roberts said that the Immigration and Nationality Act "exudes deference" to the president in entrusting him to "make decisions whether and when to suspend entry, whose entry to suspend, for how long, and on what conditions" -- and that the presidential proclamation outlining the travel restrictions "falls well within this comprehensive delegation."

The Trump administration has said that the restrictions are necessary because the affected countries have inadequate systems in place to share information about terrorist threats with the United States.

As for the Establishment Clause argument, the Supreme Court opinion states, "Plaintiffs allege that the primary purpose of the Proclamation was religious animus and that the President’s stated concerns about vetting protocols and national security were but pretexts for discriminating against Muslims. At the heart of their case is a series of statements by the President and his advisers both during the campaign and since the President assumed office. The issue, however, is not whether to denounce the President’s statements, but the significance of those statements in reviewing a Presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility. In doing so, the Court must consider not only the statements of a particular President, but also the authority of the Presidency itself."

Chief Justice Roberts was joined in the majority by the other four members of the court's conservative wing, Justices Anthony M. Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito and Neil M. Gorsuch. The court's four liberal justices dissented.

"The United States of America is a Nation built upon the promise of religious liberty. Our Founders honored that core promise by embedding the principle of religious neutrality in the First Amendment," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion in which Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined (the court's other two liberal justices issued a separate dissenting opinion). Justice Sotomayor cited Trump's own statement during the presidential campaign calling for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" in the dissent's preface.

"The Court’s decision today fails to safeguard that fundamental principle. It leaves undisturbed a policy first advertised openly and unequivocally as a 'total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States' because the policy now masquerades behind a façade of national-security concerns. But this repackaging does little to cleanse Presidential Proclamation No. 9645 of the appearance of discrimination that the President’s words have created. Based on the evidence in the record, a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus. That alone suffices to show that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their Establishment Clause claim. The majority holds otherwise by ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens," the dissent states.

The Supreme Court reversed the judgment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which ruled in December in Trump v. Hawaii that the president had exceeded his authority in issuing the travel restrictions and that the indefinite suspension of entry for nationals of certain countries conflicts with the Immigration and Nationality Act’s prohibition on nationality-based discrimination.

In a separate case, which was not argued before the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit had also ruled against the Trump administration, finding that the travel ban likely violated the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

Universities and higher education groups have largely opposed the ban, which has gone through a number of iterations, on the grounds that it is discriminatory and blocks them from bringing talented students and scholars from certain parts of the world to the U.S. The current restrictions, the details of which vary by country, affect nationals of seven countries, five of which are majority Muslim: Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen (an eighth affected country, Chad, was dropped from the travel ban list in April). The September 2017 presidential proclamation outlining the travel restrictions also recommended increased scrutiny of visa applicants from Iraq.

An analysis published by Inside Higher Ed in early February found that the number of F student visas granted for students from the affected countries had fallen sharply, as had the number of short-term B visas, a category used by foreign scholars when they come to the U.S. for conferences. Beyond the countries that are specifically affected, many in American higher education have raised concerns about the unwelcoming message the blanket visa bans send to international students and scholars from around the world.

Today’s Supreme Court ruling marks the culmination of a 17-month legal challenge since the implementation of a first ban on entry into the U.S. for nationals of certain countries issued a week after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. The first 90-day travel ban immediately barred all travel for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, causing chaos at the nation’s airports and leaving some students and scholars with valid visas stranded overseas.

The first ban was enjoined by federal courts, as was a second, somewhat altered 90-day ban, although the Supreme Court allowed a modified version of the second ban to go into effect over the summer of 2017. In September, upon the expiration of the second ban, Trump issued the proclamation outlining the third and essentially current version of the ban, which unlike the first two is not time limited and includes indefinite restrictions on entry.

The Supreme Court’s support for the Trump administration in this case does not come as a surprise. The court’s conservative-leaning majority signaled sympathy for the administration’s position in oral arguments in April, and the justices ruled in December by a 7-to-2 majority that the third ban could go into effect pending the resolution of the lawsuits.