In a blow to public-sector unions, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled 5 to 4 that non-union-member public employees don’t have to pay “fair share” or “agency” fees to unions that represent them in collective bargaining.

The decision in the case -- Janus v. AFSCME Council 31 -- doesn’t mean the end of unions at public institutions, since many faculty and other employee unions in states that have long been or have recently turned right-to-work are thriving. But it means that unions will have to work harder to convince workers to become members and pay regular fees to support administrative staff and other activities. And unions likely will be quick to criticize the high court’s majority opinion as being politically motivated.

Janus, as the case is known, was brought by Mark Janus, a child-support specialist with the State of Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. Janus is a not a union member and said having to pay his union’s agency fees violates his First Amendment rights, as the union advocates for political causes that he does not support.

The high court’s decision, which relied heavily on Janus’s free speech argument, doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. The justices were long expected to break along conservative and liberal lines in the case and side against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. That’s because a similar case involving California teachers deadlocked in a 4-to-4 vote in 2016, after the death of the late conservative justice Antonin Scalia. His replacement, Justice Neil Gorsuch, cast the decisive vote against agency fees this time around.