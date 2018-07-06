In a case involving free speech and academic freedom at private institutions and faculty responsibilities toward students, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled, 4 to 2, in favor John McAdams, the Marquette University professor who was suspended for criticizing a graduate student instructor on his blog in 2014.

A lower court had ruled against the professor in his breach of contract suit against Marquette last year, saying McAdams erred in identifying the philosophy student by name when writing about how she handled an in-class discussion that turned to gay marriage, and that the university was within its rights to punish him. But Justice Daniel Kelly wrote in the Supreme Court decision reversing that ruling that while Marquette’s internal dispute resolution process may work well in some instances, it is “not a substitute for [McAdams’s] right to sue” over larger issues.

The case has been closely watched by some faculty members and administrators who back McAdams, and others who support the university.

Kelly said that the “undisputed facts” of the case show that Marquette breached its contract with McAdams when it suspended him for “engaging in activity protected by [his] contract’s guarantee of academic freedom.” Kelly also ordered Marquette to immediately reinstate McAdams with tenure and pay him yet-to-be-determined damages, including back pay.

Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote in her dissent that at its core, academic freedom is a “professional principle, not merely a legal construct,” which “embraces the academic freedom of the faculty as well as the academic freedom of the institution.” The majority opinion only looked at academic freedom from McAdams’s perspective, she said.

Moreover, Bradley argued, the majority did not mention key facts surrounding the case, such as that McAdams actively promoted his blog post criticizing the student to news media, including Inside Higher Ed.

Rick Esenberg, McAdams’s attorney at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said the decision marks "a major day for freedom." It's “our sincere hope that Marquette appreciates and learns from this episode and takes care to guard free speech on campus.”

Marquette said in a statement that while it will comply with the terms of the decision, “it was always clear that the professor’s behavior crossed the line. This was affirmed by a seven-member panel of the professor’s peers, and by a Wisconsin Circuit Court judge.”

The case “has never been about academic freedom or a professor’s political views,” Marquette's statement said. “Had the professor published the same blog without the student-teacher’s name or contact information, he would not have been disciplined. Marquette has been, and always will be, committed to academic freedom.” The university said it will take steps to ensure that such a situation never happens again.