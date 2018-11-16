Education Secretary Betsy DeVos released a proposed rule Friday that would revamp expectations for colleges’ handling of campus-based sexual misconduct.

The regulation -- the first the federal government has issued on the matter -- was crafted to clarify requirements for colleges and to add due process protections for accused students. But women’s groups and advocates for survivors of sexual assault warn that it will undermine the rights of victims. And they say it will let colleges off the hook for not taking the issue of sexual misconduct seriously.

One of the rule's biggest changes from previous federal policy is that it would make institutions responsible only for investigating misconduct that occurred within a college's own programs. Advocates for victims had warned this would leave institutions off the hook for incidents that occurred off-campus, but documents released by the department Friday emphasize that geography alone does not dictate whether misconduct falls under the purview of Title IX.

The proposed regulation also would allow colleges to set their own evidentiary standard for making findings of misconduct. And it would require that colleges allow for cross-examination of students in those campus proceedings -- a major point of contention -- although no interaction by the parties themselves would be allowed.

“Throughout this process, my focus was, is, and always will be on ensuring that every student can learn in a safe and nurturing environment," DeVos said in a statement Friday. "That starts with having clear policies and fair processes that every student can rely on."

Although groups that represent accused students have welcomed many of the changes advanced by the Trump administration, the biggest beneficiaries of the rule may be colleges themselves. Some institutions, under pressure from campus activists, have said they will maintain standards introduced under the Obama administration. But the rule could significantly reduce the liability of colleges.

Many campus officials have complained about a lack of clarity surrounding their responsibilities after President Obama issued federal guidance on campus assault in 2011. Those standards pushed institutions to change their practices but lacked the force of formal regulation. Critics also complained the guidance failed to account for public input.

Catherine Lhamon, a former assistant secretary for civil rights in the Obama administration, said consequences of the rule would be devastating for survivors.

“It seems like encouragement for schools to stick their heads in the sand and ignore information readily available to them,” she said.

​DeVos unveiled the new regulation Friday well over a year after she rescinded the guidance documents from the Obama administration. After that decision last fall, the national mood on issues of sexual harassment and assault has shifted dramatically because of the Me Too movement.

After widely publicized allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arose, numerous women -- and some men -- have spoken up about harassment and abuse, including in the workplace. And many powerful men in media, entertainment and the government have been implicated, with some losing their jobs or being prosecuted for assault. Among them was Brett Kavanaugh, the new Supreme Court justice. After his nomination to the court in July, Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct as a teenager by multiple women.

For many advocates for survivors on campus, it seems like a bitter irony that as American society’s awareness of the prevalence of sexual misconduct grows, DeVos is curbing protections they’d fought for and won years before.

DeVos, before rescinding the 2011 guidance last year, argued in a speech at George Mason University's law school that federal requirements had led colleges to trample on the rights of accused students.

“Due process is the foundation of any system of justice that seeks a fair outcome. Due process either protects everyone, or it protects no one,” she said. “The notion that a school must diminish due process rights to better serve the 'victim' only creates more victims.”

Interim guidance released by the department shortly thereafter gave colleges the ability to set their own standard of evidence for findings of misconduct. The Obama administration had advised colleges that they should use a preponderance of evidence standard, meaning that institutions should determine if it was more likely than not that harassment or abuse occurred. Proponents of more due process protections for accused students had argued for a higher evidentiary bar, known as clear and convincing evidence. And the guidance allowed colleges to use informal resolution practices such as mediation if agreed to by both parties. The regulation proposed by the department codifies those and other changes.

In September, a draft version of the proposal was leaked online after The New York Times published a story reporting on key details in the document. The rule released Friday is largely in line with what was contained in the draft proposal. One significant change, though, would make mandatory the ability of accused students to cross-examine their accusers, which The Wall Street Journal first reported last month. An earlier draft of the rules would have allowed colleges to include cross-examination rights in campus proceedings but would not have made it mandatory. The Obama administration had discouraged that practice.

Advocacy groups had argued that the possibility of questioning by their assailants would traumatize victims of assault and discourage them from coming forward. But some courts have ruled that colleges should incorporate a form of cross-examination opportunity when determining misconduct. The proposed rule released Friday would only allow for advisers, and not students themselves, to ask questions of the other party. Colleges would be required to hold live hearings to determine misconduct under the regulation, which would not allow the "single investigator" model that has been employed by many institutions.

Samantha Harris, vice president for procedural advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said including those cross-examination requirements was an important step.

"The right to due process and the right to procedural protections is not inherently in conflict with the responsibility of an institution to take claims of sexual misconduct seriously," she said.

But Terry Hartle, senior vice president for government and public affairs at the American Council on Education, the chief lobby group in Washington for colleges, said the group would have serious concerns if the rule would allow one student to hire a highly paid lawyer to grill the other party in campus proceedings.

Hartle said it would take time to process the impact of the nearly 150-page rule. “At the end of the day, we want to support the survivor and be fair to both parties,” he said.

The rule also narrows the definition of sexual harassment to reflect Supreme Court precedent, which requires complaints of pervasive and egregious behavior. The definition is one of several changes to federal guidelines that limits the responsibility of colleges. Another would require that colleges only investigate misconduct reported to the proper official on campus. Since the Obama guidance was issued, professors or other college employees who were made aware of abuse or harassment were expected to report it.

Perhaps most significantly, the provision dealing with misconduct within a college's program or activities could significantly limit the scope of institutions' responsibilities and will likely be subject to intense scrutiny as the rule goes through a public comment process.

The rule also includes specific supportive measures that colleges are expected to make available for students, with or without a formal complaint of misconduct. Those include counseling, no-contact orders, changes to class schedules and dorm reassignments.

When it is published in the Federal Register, the rule will enter a 60-day public notice and comment period.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress on Friday offered contrasting responses to the rule. Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate education committee, said the department's approach "seems to balance fairness and support for survivors."

Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat on the committee, said DeVos and President Trump were "trying to take another step toward sweeping the scourge of sexual assault under the rug."