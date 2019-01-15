UNC board moves to accept Folt resignation this month, earlier than expected

The University of North Carolina system's Board of Governors on Tuesday afternoon voted to accept the resignation of Carol L. Folt, chancellor of the Chapel Hill campus, effective at the end of January, months earlier than Folt said she planned to leave during a surprise dual announcement Monday.

Folt announced Monday she was authorizing the removal of the remnants of the Silent Sam Confederate monument from the heart of campus. The base and commemorative plaques from the monument, which itself was toppled by protesters in August, were removed overnight, to be preserved until the statue’s future is decided.

In the same Monday announcement, Folt said she was stepping down after graduation. She then reiterated her plans to remain chancellor for several months during a Tuesday morning conference call with reporters.

“I certainly hope I’ll have a chance to do what I had set out to do,” she said in response to a question about being forced to resign. “I think we’ve got a lot of momentum going. I think we’ve got a lot still yet to accomplish, and I feel like I’m doing what I need to do. So I will look forward, day by day, in the same way that I always have.”

But the board announced in a two-sentence news release Tuesday afternoon that it was accepting Folt’s resignation effective Jan. 31. The board also authorized the system’s interim president to appoint an interim chancellor for Chapel Hill.

The board's chairman, Harry Smith, has said the board did not know about Folt’s Monday announcement before it was publicized. The board was in a closed session deliberating Chapel Hill’s leadership when Folt issued her statement on her future and the statue, he said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon whether Folt had agreed to an early departure date. Shortly after the board went into a closed meeting Tuesday, leaders of the Campaign for Carolina issued a statement calling on the board to leave Folt in place through the end of the academic year.

After the board's Tuesday meeting, reporters asked Smith why Folt's resignation had been approved effective Jan. 31 instead of this spring. He answered that a change in leadership will allow for a healing process.

"I think our focus is on the institution, and so where we're at today, I think the Board of Governors has worked very tirelessly to do this right, in conjunction with UNC Chapel Hill," Smith said, according to audio of a question-and-answer session provided to Inside Higher Ed. "I think the chancellor took a very bold action there, and so from that perspective, we take a look at what we think is the very best for the institution."

Smith at one point described the overnight removal of the monument remnants as "draconian" and said more conversation was needed before the action. But he also said the board is acting in Folt's best interest with the timing of her departure.

"There are definitely camps in this," he said. "It gets very difficult to operate when you take a decision like that."

The board was not punishing Folt or retaliating against her, Smith said in response to another question.

"She resigned, we accepted it," Smith said. "We just felt it was better to compress the timeline and then work more towards a healing process."

This is a developing story and will be updated.