Print This

Trump Proposes 3 Years of DACA for a Wall

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi described Trump's plan to reopen the government as a "nonstarter," saying it does not provide permanent solution for young immigrants who are protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 19, 2019
Comments
 
President Trump making announcement of his offer

President Trump on Saturday proposed temporarily extending protections against deportation for certain young immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion funding for a wall along the southern border.

Trump, who has not budged from his position that any deal to reopen the federal government must include funding for the wall, proposed in exchange for wall funding a three-year extension of protections for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a program established by President Obama that provides protections against deportation and temporary work permits to more than 700,000 young immigrants, many of them current or former college students, who were brought to the U.S. without documentation as children.

Trump, who described his plan to end the partial government shutdown as "a commonsense compromise both parties should embrace," also proposed a three-year extension of protections for immigrants who have an immigration classification known as temporary protected status due to armed conflict or an environmental disaster in their home countries.

Democrats, who have maintained that Trump must reopen the government before they will negotiate on border security, seemed unreceptive to his proposal. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi described his plan as a “non-starter.”

"It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter," Pelosi said in a statement issued in advance of the president’s address. "For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers [as DACA participants are known] and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports."

Trump moved to end the DACA program in September 2017, holding that the program represented an unconstitutional overreach by Obama of his executive authority. Multiple courts have blocked the Trump administration from ending the program as planned, and protections remain in place for current DACA holders.

The Associated Press reported that the Supreme Court took no action Friday on the Trump administration’s appeal that it rule this spring on the lawfulness of its decision to end DACA, raising the prospect that the court will not hear the case this term and the program will be kept in place for at least another year. The National Immigration Law Center cautioned, however, that it is too early to know whether the court will take up the DACA case this term and that if the court did make any decisions on Friday it expects to learn of the outcome Tuesday morning.

Many college leaders and higher education groups have lobbied for a permanent solution for DACA recipients, saying that the students with DACA status contribute to their communities and economies and that this cohort of American-educated students provides a critical source of talent for the U.S.

Read more by

Elizabeth Redden

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Politics Creeps In
Giving a Hand to Students During Shutdown
Enrollment Rebounds Amid Budget Cuts
at City College of San Francisco

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

Oxford Suspends Funding Ties With Huawei

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Public Comment Period Extended for Title IX Rule

Columbia U Sued for $60M in Harassment Case

ABA Renews Proposal to Raise Bar-Passage Standards

Popular Right Now

Grad school activism, while often necessary, isn't a substitute for technical proficiency (opinion)

A professor gives advice to colleagues for starting the new year with self-care (opinion)

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Erroneous job ads with the preferred candidates' names in the title roil academics who have experien

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

What Do We Call it When Minorities Berate Their Own? | Conversations on Diversity

Study offers data to show MOOCs didn't achieve their goals

Essay on making student learning the focus of higher education

UNC, Michigan State show how partisan politics is infiltrating university governance

Back to Top