Topics
Paying for Students to Move
The largest technical college in Kansas is paying relocation and housing costs for students to move to the area, many from other states, to deal with a work-force shortage in the local aviation industry.
When Romar Tallie saw the Wichita Promise Move advertisement on Instagram last year, he thought the program was too good to be true.
The Hattiesburg, Miss., resident read the Promise Move website and learned that WSU Tech in Kansas would pay his tuition, fees and moving expenses to Wichita if he enrolled in one of the college's aviation maintenance programs. Tallie applied for the scholarship immediately and then encouraged his brother, Robert, and mother, Mardavi Howard, to apply.
"After I finished my application, I woke up my brother and told him, 'This is our chance,'" he said in a written statement.
The three family members received the scholarship and moved their lives from Mississippi to Kansas.
"It just all fell into place. It was amazing," Tallie said in a promotional video for the program (see below). "Great move."
A work-force shortage in the aviation maintenance industry was the driver of the technical college's experiment with paying potential students to move from across the country to enroll at the two-year institution.
Wichita is known as the Air Capital of the World because of the number of aircraft manufacturing companies that have facilities there, including Textron Aviation, Learjet, Airbus and Spirit AeroSystems. But local colleges aren’t producing enough graduates with the certification and training needed by these companies. According to Boeing, North America will need 189,000 aircraft maintenance technicians over the next two decades.
WSU Tech, the largest technical college in Kansas, created the Wichita Promise Move last year to help address the problem. Like most college promise programs across the country, Wichita Promise Move is a last-dollar scholarship that covers tuition and fees beyond what federal aid covers. But the program also pays for relocation and housing expenses for students who move to the Wichita area from more than 50 miles from the campus.
"There are all kinds of opportunities in manufacturing and aviation here,” said Sheree Utash, WSU Tech's president.
The college, with the help of a one-time $500,000 grant from the Wichita Community Foundation, wanted to test whether people would move to the area if nearly all the financial barriers to relocation and enrolling were eliminated.
Last year, after receiving more than 1,000 applications, WSU Tech offered the Promise Move scholarship to 50 individuals from 20 states. Only nine of those students were from Kansas. This year, using internal funding from the college, WSU Tech offered the scholarship to 47 students from 15 states. Some of the students are from Massachusetts, California, Florida, New York and Washington, said Mandy Fouse, a spokeswoman for WSU Tech.
“This program has been amazing for me,” said Matt Salyer, 26, a Promise Move recipient from Garden City, Kans. “Everything was taken care of and set up so that any doubts I had were taken care of … I have no doubt that in two months I’ll be in a job I love and know what to do.”
Salyer is part of the second group of 47 students to receive the scholarship. His hometown is about three hours from WSU Tech. Before seeing the scholarship ad on Facebook, he was working up to 30 hours per week in two minimum-wage jobs. He’s now enrolled in the college’s six-week aviation sheet-metal assembly program. The eight-week process mechanic program also is eligible for the scholarship. Students can earn a technical certificate in both programs.
Besides tuition, fees and moving expenses, students receive a weekly stipend that can help them pay for other living costs such as gas or daycare. The college provides a shuttle to help students get to classes, as well as housing and furniture for new students.
The program costs the college on average about $8,000 per student, Utash said.
“If this concept proves to be successful, a relocation package of about $8,000 a person to put a person in your work force is pretty reasonable, and it’s a great return on investment for the students taking advantage of the program,” she said.
The Promise Move scholarship also comes with a guaranteed job interview with Spirit and Textron. Every student who received the scholarship last year was hired by one of the companies, Utash said.
“Our success is predicated on having an educated work force,” said Rachel Williams, a spokeswoman for Textron. “This gives us a more knowledgeable group of employees who have been through very specific training.”
Textron, a general aviation company, is known for manufacturing Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker aircraft. The company works with WSU Tech to be sure the classroom training students receive matches the production and maintenance work Textron needs. Williams said recent graduates the company hires come in better prepared for the additional training they receive from the company.
“Everybody doesn’t need to go to a four-year college, and if everybody does, we would continue to have a massive shortage of employees,” she said. “That’s why we did programs like this to make sure we’re pulling people into the industry.”
Textron announced last week that it will attempt to hire at least 1,000 people this year, the same number it hired last year. And Spirit announced in December that it needed 1,400 new employees, Utash said.
“The number of people that are flying is increasing,” Williams said. “But fewer people are going into specific programs for production and maintenance of those aircraft when we need them more than ever.”
The Promise Move scholarship is expensive for the college, Utash said. And WSU Tech is seeking to raise funds for it to continue. College administrators also want to collect more data on the success of graduates once they are placed in these jobs so they can show potential funders the program’s worth.
Utash said that despite the funding challenge, WSU Tech has big plans for the scholarship, saying the goal is to "put together a program we could scale and maybe create a national model to encourage people to gravitate toward markets where this is an industry need."
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
NACUBO report shows tuition-discounting trend continuing unabated
Harvard revokes emeritus status and retirement privileges from professor who harassed women for deca
Judge demands Michigan president appear for sexual misconduct lawsuit hearing
Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly
Technology can help address accessibility challenges, but many say it's an incomplete solution
Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View
‘Snow-mencement’ at University of Colorado at Boulder
How Cold Is That Library? There's a Google Doc for That
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!