Print

Concern Over Safety, Transparency at City Colleges

Union leaders for the City Colleges of Chicago are calling on the administration to do more to protect employees from the novel coronavirus.

The community college system has provided little guidance on their safety measures, according Tony Johnston, president of the Cook County College Teachers Union, and Dolores Withers, president of the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Employees, who held a news conference today.

By

Madeline St. Amour
April 3, 2020
Comments
 

Union leaders for the City Colleges of Chicago are calling on the administration to do more to protect employees from the novel coronavirus.

The community college system has provided little guidance on their safety measures, according Tony Johnston, president of the Cook County College Teachers Union, and Dolores Withers, president of the Federation of College Clerical and Technical Employees, who held a news conference today.

Carmelita Cristobal, a clerical employee at Wilbur Wright College, died of complications from COVID-19, according to Johnston. It's possible Cristobal was in contact with other employees while contagious, according to both Johnston and Withers. 

Cristobal's coworkers were told she was hospitalized with bronchitis, according to Audrey Butler, executive vice president of the federation.

Withers also said safety equipment is lacking for employees who are still reporting to campus. Supplies vary from campus to campus, she said. Leadership also is not providing the unions with a list of which employees are considered essential and required to report to campus, she said.

In a statement to Inside Higher Ed, City Colleges acknowledged that one of its employees who had COVID-19 has died.

"We are mourning the loss of our beloved community member. Due to privacy, no other details will be shared," the statement reads. "Please rest assured that from the outset of COVID-19, City Colleges has followed the direction and guidance of the Chicago Department of Public Health on all COVID-19 matters and has sought specific counsel, feedback and approval from CDPH on all COVID related actions and communications and will continue to do so throughout this pandemic."

All janitors have been provided gloves for cleaning and hand sanitizer is available throughout all colleges, according to the statement. 

Read more by

Madeline St. Amour

Coronavirus

  •  
  • 1 of 34
See all content »

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Ohio Wesleyan University Cancels Planned Tuition Increase
As Times and Students Change, Can Faculty Change, Too?
‘Zoombies’ Take Over Online Classrooms

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Michigan State Coach Izzo Spoke to Title IX Investigation Witness

Academic Minute: Shareholders and Stakeholders

7-Month Sentence for Admissions Fraud

Ex-Official Admits Letting Unqualified Students Into Southern Cal

Judge Lets Watkins-Belmont Merger Continue

Former Governor Seeks to Jump From MGM to University Presidency

Popular Right Now

Zoombombing isn’t going away, and it could get worse

Preparing (quietly) for a fall semester without in-person instruction

Faculty face uphill battle adapting to needs of today's students

LIVE UPDATES: Latest news on coronavirus and higher education

How Reddit.com’s /r/professors Provides a Glimpse Into Future Brand Issues for Universities | Call t

Surveys offer mixed outlook on student enrollment in the fall

Roundup: More funding, closures and a sloth

Financial woes of states threaten free college proposals from Biden and Sanders

Among the newly unemployed in the U.S. is a prestigious group: Fulbrighters

Back to Top