Ohio Wesleyan University Cancels Planned Tuition Increase

Ohio Wesleyan University announced this week that it will not go ahead with a planned 3 percent tuition hike for the 2020-21 academic year. The tuition sticker price will remain at $46,870 for in-state, out-of-state and international students.

Emma Whitford
April 3, 2020
“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing dramatic financial challenges for some of our students and families, and we want to support them in this uncertain time,” said Rock Jones, the university’s president, in a statement.

Emma Whitford

Coronavirus

