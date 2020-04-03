Ohio Wesleyan University Cancels Planned Tuition Increase
Ohio Wesleyan University announced this week that it will not go ahead with a planned 3 percent tuition hike for the 2020-21 academic year. The tuition sticker price will remain at $46,870 for in-state, out-of-state and international students.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing dramatic financial challenges for some of our students and families, and we want to support them in this uncertain time,” said Rock Jones, the university’s president, in a statement.
