Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Racist Attack Disrupts African American Student Group's Zoom Meeting

April 26, 12:48 p.m. An online meeting of the University of South Carolina’s Association of African American Students on Friday was seemingly hacked by people who used racial slurs, blackface and neo-Nazi symbols, WVLT News reported.

The incident happened during a meeting on the online meeting platform Zoom, in another seeming incident of so-called Zoombombers infiltrating university courses or events and spewing racist, sexist or pornographic content.

South Carolina’s president, Bob Caslen, said in a statement on Saturday that the university has asked Zoom to investigate and that its Office of Equal Opportunity Programs is prepared to investigate if students are found to be responsible.

“This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are saddened that our students had to witness these despicable acts,” Caslen said. “Our students, who gathered in fellowship during a time of hardship and uncertainty, expected that they'd be in a safe, welcoming environment. Unfortunately, that environment was breached by cowardly individuals looking to cause harm during this already difficult time.”

The Association of African American Students said on Twitter that its members had gathered for a virtual celebration of what would normally be their end-of-year cookout when "unknown persons entered and proceeded to post a plethora of images, videos and messages containing racist slurs and derogatory terms."

"We are completely repulsed by the actions of these individuals and offer support to those who were subject to or in any way impacted by it," the group said.

-- Elizabeth Redden

Oakland U Plans for Hybrid Fall, President Takes 20% Pay Cut

April 26, 11:52 a.m. Oakland University, a public university in Michigan, is planning for a “hybrid” instructional approach this fall involving a mix of online and in-person instruction, The Detroit News reported.

"At this point, indications are that COVID-19 will remain a threat into the fall," Oakland’s president, Ora Pescovitz, said on Friday. "As we prepare for the fall semester, we are planning for a hybrid approach that includes both face-to-face and remote instruction.”

Pescovitz also said she is taking a 20 percent salary cut, and that executives and deans will take cuts ranging from 3 to 5 percent.

-- Elizabeth Redden

Penn Rejects Stimulus Funding, Too

April 26, 11:37 a.m. The University of Pennsylvania joined other wealthy universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Stanford Universities, in announcing that it would forgo funds under the coronavirus stimulus package after the Trump administration urged colleges “with large endowments” to turn down the money. Penn qualified for about $9.9 million in stimulus money under a formula used by the Department of Education to calculate awards. About half of that was designated to be used for emergency aid for students.

As Philadelphia Magazine reported, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson had attacked the University of Pennsylvania for potentially accepting the funding, noting that President Amy Gutmann's compensation accounts for nearly a third of what would have been their federal stimulus check.

“University presidents get to pay themselves, and they pay themselves more than you might think, a lot,” Carlson said last week. “The University of Pennsylvania, a school for kids on the Harvard wait list, received $9.9 million. The president of UPenn, Amy Gutmann, makes nearly $3 million. That’s about a third of the entire bailout. If paying Amy Gutmann is such a priority, maybe the school could find that money in their $14.7 billion endowment.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Penn said the university "had experienced a substantial increase in costs to support students in the move from campus to online learning, combined with lost revenue across many areas of the university." However, the university said it would not apply for or accept stimulus funding “after analyzing the full scope of the regulations involved.”

-- Elizabeth Redden

