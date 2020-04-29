Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

GDP Decreased by Annual Rate of 4.8% in First Quarter

April 29, 10:15 a.m. The nation's real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, according to a new advance estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. And experts are predicting a steeper decline in the second quarter. The developing economic hit has obvious implications for higher education as consumers reduce spending.

"The decrease in real GDP in the first quarter reflected negative contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), nonresidential fixed investment, exports and private inventory investment that were partly offset by positive contributions from residential fixed investment, federal government spending and state and local government spending," the BEA said. The steep drop in personal consumption was led by declines in spending on health care and goods, particularly motor vehicles, according to the BEA.

Current-dollar GDP decreased by 3.5 percent, or $191.2 billion, the federal data showed. Personal outlays decreased by $253.5 billion, after increasing by $118.8 billion.

-- Paul Fain

Institution-Level Data Tool on CARES Act Funding

April 29, 8:50 a.m. A new dashboard features data from the U.S. Department of Education's CARES Act stimulus funding table, which lists allocations for individual colleges and universities, and links those data to the most recent institution-level data from the federal College Scorecard. The data tool was created by the Student Success Through Applied Research (SSTAR) Lab at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

"The purpose of this tool is to help disseminate information and to explore patterns in data that have immediate implications for colleges and their students," the lab said in a statement.

The data set includes information on 5,136 institutions. It features a searchable map, allocations per state and scatter plots showing per-student and total allocations, which can be sorted by a range of variables from the Scorecard.

-- Paul Fain

Most Private College Students Say They'll ‘Definitely’ Return Next Fall

April 28, 5:15 p.m. Roughly three-quarters of private college students who aren't graduating this spring say they will "definitely" return to their current institution next fall, according to a survey of nearly 4,000 students by the HEDS consortium of liberal arts institutions.

The survey's finding -- that 73 percent of the roughly 3,000 freshmen, sophomores and juniors surveyed answered "definitely yes" when asked if they would return to their current institution -- probably heartens administrators at the 10 private colleges whose students were surveyed.

But while another 18 percent of respondents said they would "probably" return, the researchers suggest that colleges should not count on those students being back. The survey also asked students how deep a connection they felt to their current institution, and the students who said they "probably" would return answered the connection question more like the 10 percent of students who seemed unlikely to return than like those who said they would definitely return.

“Given this and other patterns we’ve seen in our review of the data, we suggest that when it comes to students’ intent to return to their institution, ‘probably yes’ should be read as ‘maybe no.’”

Students who said they were unsure whether they would return or that they probably or definitely would not were asked why they might not go back. "They mentioned things like the college’s location or its distance from home, feeling unsupported, not being able to major in the area they wanted to at their current institution, not feeling like they were part of the campus community, concerns about friends and social opportunities, and financial concerns."

-- Doug Lederman

Vermont State Colleges Chancellor to Resign

April 28, 1:17 p.m. Vermont State Colleges chancellor Jeb Spaulding will resign Wednesday, VTDigger reports.

His resignation follows a plan to close three VSC campuses in response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus outbreak. The plan was quickly met with public outrage and pushback from state officials.

“It is with a heavy heart, but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” Spaulding said in an emailed statement to VTDigger. “I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the system’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead,” he said.

The VSC Board of Trustees will decide how to fill Spaulding’s position at its Wednesday meeting.

-- Emma Whitford

Number of Colleges Announcing Fall Plans Mounts

April 28, 11:30 a.m. Colleges around the country are announcing their intentions for the fall semester.

Several have said they intend to reopen campus in the fall.

George Fox University, a Christian college located a half hour from Portland, Ore., said it plans to institute safety procedures over the summer to prepare for the fall. It is making personal protective equipment and will devise a strategy to keep residence halls safe. As a caveat, the college said it will follow the governor's mandates.

"COVID-19 may steal our comforts of routine, face-to-face interaction, and predictability, but the deepest danger is allowing COVID-19 to rob us of the next generation of innovators, nurses, counselors, teachers, artists, pastors, physical therapists, business leaders, and social workers," the college said in a release.

Baylor University, a Christian university in Texas, also plans to reopen in the fall, with the caveat that its plans depend on a continued decline of cases in its area, as well as federal and state guidance.

The university is planning to reopen in five phases beginning June 1.

Sierra College, a community college located outside Sacramento, is planning for the opposite. In a tweet, the college said it is planning to stay online come fall to keep students and staff safe.

The college made the decision early so faculty could better prepare to continue online learning. If the novel coronavirus surges in the fall, as many researchers have said is a possibility, students will not have to once again quickly transition to online learning, the college said.

Sierra intends to find alternatives like hybrid learning for courses that cannot be fully remote.

"We understand this situation is not ideal for anyone, but we hope by making this decision early we can prepare better for the fall semester and continue to help our students complete their educational goals as best we can," the college tweeted.

-- Madeline St. Amour​

Radford U Says It Will Reopen Aug. 3

April 27, 10:35 a.m. Radford University's president, Brian Hemphill, in a campuswide message announced that the public institution will resume full campus operations on Aug. 3, including campus housing and dining services. Radford, which is located in Virginia, plans to resume in-person instruction on Aug. 24.

"I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back to campus with all locations completely open and all services fully available for the Fall 2020 semester," Hemphill said in the statement. "We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family!"

To reopen by the planned date, Hemphill said some university employees will need to report to work before the state lifts its stay-at-home order, currently scheduled for June 10. The university enrolls roughly 9,300 students, with 8,000 undergraduates, according to federal data.

Hemphill wrote,

The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top priority. As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts. Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc.

-- Paul Fain

Democratic Senators Admonish DeVos Over DACA Exclusion

April 27, 5:55 p.m. Twenty-eight Democratic senators admonished U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for her decision last week to exclude so-called DACA college students from receiving emergency grants through the coronavirus relief package Congress approved last month.

“This decision unnecessarily harms students in need, and contradicts clear Congressional intent and the plain language of the CARES Act,” the senators wrote, referring to the package. “We expect you to comply with the intent of the CARES Act and reverse this.”

DeVos has said the measure passed by Congress bars college students who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children from getting the grants to help them deal with the financial costs of campus closures during the pandemic. But the senators dispute that, saying it is in the public interest to provide students with emergency financial aid.

“Ensuring that all students have secure housing, food and health care during a time of economic turmoil is a key part of keeping families safe and indoors and to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the letter organized by senators Robert Menendez, of New Jersey, and Michael Bennet, of Colorado. “Furthermore, we have seen disturbing data on how COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color. Blocking support for DACA recipients will only worsen this crisis and harm our families and communities.”

-- Kery Murakami

University of California and Cal State to Give Emergency Grants to DACA Students

April 27, 5:35 p.m. The University of California and California State University systems will use their own funds to give emergency grants to help students who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children deal with the financial costs of campus closures during the pandemic.

The move comes after U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in a controversial decision announced last week that students who are covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are not eligible for aid set aside by Congress in the CARES Act coronavirus relief package.

“The University of California is very disappointed that undocumented students, some of the most vulnerable members of our community, are not eligible to access funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act,” Sarah McBride, a UC spokeswoman, said in an email.

She said about 4,000 students in the system are undocumented, about 1,600 of whom were given the right to live and work in the country lawfully under the DACA program.

Toni Moelle, a Cal State spokeswoman, said about 9,800 students in the system are undocumented. She couldn't say how many fit the definition of DACA.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other institutions are making emergency grants available to help DACA students deal with costs like finding housing or purchasing computers as colleges close campuses and move classrooms online during the pandemic.

However, Jose Munoz, of United We Dream, an advocacy group for DACA students, said he didn’t know of any other institutions.

Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said other colleges considering giving grants to those in DACA do not want to say so publicly. “We applaud any schools who can garner the will and resources to care for students who have been excluded by the Trump administration,” he said in an email.

-- Kery Murakami

Federal Grants for Workforce Preparation Programs

April 27, 3:50 p.m. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced she’s making $127.5 million in CARES Act funding available for Reimagining Workforce Preparation Grants.

The grants are designed “to expand short-term postsecondary programs and work-based learning programs in order to get Americans back to work and help small businesses return to being our country's engines for economic growth,” the Education Department said in a news release.

“Current students and displaced workers will be navigating a very different job market and economy once America reopens,” DeVos said in the release. “This competition is a tremendous opportunity for states to think creatively and strategically about what their workforce needs will be and how to support entrepreneurs and small business in order to get the economic engines in their states firing on all cylinders again.”

A notice seeking applications will be issued later this week, and application packages for these competitions will be available within two weeks. Applicants will then have 60 days to apply. A panel of independent peer reviewers will review the applications, the release said.

DeVos also announced the availability of $180 million in CARES Act Rethink K-12 School Models Grants, which, the release said, is “aimed at opening new, innovative ways for students to access K-12 education with an emphasis on meeting students' needs during the coronavirus national emergency.”

-- Kery Murakami

Senate Dems Call for Action to Help Hungry College Students

April 27, 3:00 p.m. More than a dozen Democratic senators are asking leadership to make the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, an eligible form of assistance for college students.

Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth and more than a dozen others sent a letter with this request to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a news release.

College students often can't access SNAP because they must meet certain criteria, like working at least 20 hours per week or having dependent children. Several states asked federal agencies to let them waive those restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but their requests were denied.

Because of COVID-19, many students have lost their jobs and can't fulfill the work requirement, the senators' letter states. At the same time, many have lost access to resources like food pantries as campuses have closed down.

Congress could amend the Stafford Act and qualify D-SNAP under individual assistance during pandemics, which would give students access to this assistance.

"D-SNAP was created to meet immediate food needs during times of disaster. There is no doubt that the current crisis is causing closures and disruptions similar to those caused by a hurricane or an earthquake, but on a national scale," the letter states. "D-SNAP would apply to college students who are employed or unemployed, and to those who have dropped out due to the challenges of remote learning as long as they meet income requirements. For those already enrolled in SNAP, it provides the maximum SNAP benefit."

-- Madeline St. Amour

Tourism-Dependent States Face Outsize Budget Impact

April 27, 2:37 p.m. Tourism is one of the hardest-hit economic sectors amid the pandemic and recession, according to S&P Global Ratings, the credit ratings firm. States that are most dependent on tourism are likely to see credit pressures due to loss of revenue, spikes in unemployment and decreased economic activity. These states may face a significant lag in the recovery, S&P said in a new report. State budget cuts pose severe challenges to public universities and colleges.

Nevada and Hawaii face the largest proportional budget hits due to the collapse of tourism, the firm said, followed by Florida, Montana, Wyoming, South Carolina, Colorado, Louisiana and Rhode Island, according to S&P.

Both President Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican and majority leader, have in recent days questioned whether states and local governments should receive federal relief funds. McConnell last week said such a bailout would help states that have mismanaged their budgets in the past, such as through large pension liabilities for teachers and other public employees. He suggested instead that states declare bankruptcy.

Trump today tweeted critically about bailing out "poorly run states" managed by Democrats. Andrew Cuomo, New York's Democratic governor, responded, noting that his state contributes more to the federal government than it receives. He said New York has a deficit of $10 billion to $15 billion due to the pandemic, which has hit the state particularly hard.

“That’s why the federal government has to provide funding -- because we don’t have the money,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

-- Paul Fain

Don't Send Money Back to Feds, Advocacy Group Writes

April 27, 12:30 p.m. Young Invincibles, a nonprofit that advocates for young people, is asking college and university leaders to not return funding from the federal stimulus package, the CARES Act.

In an open letter, Kyle Southern, policy and advocacy director for higher education and workforce issues at the organization, urges institutions to instead use their funds to help their neediest students or nearby community colleges.

Several elite institutions, including Princeton and Stanford Universities, have said they will decline or send back funding they received from the federal coronavirus relief package. President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have applauded these decisions and urged other wealthy colleges to do the same.

But, Southern writes, these institutions still serve low-income students who could use the emergency aid funding included in the package.

If institutions are sure they can handle students' needs without the extra funding, they should send that money to nearby two-year colleges, Southern writes.

"How could anyone who has followed education for the last three years entrust dollars Congress explicitly directed be put in the hands of students as fast as possible instead back in the hands of this Department of Education?" Southern writes. "We know too much about the already-stretched accounts of colleges serving the highest numbers of first-generation and low-income students and too little about what the Department might do with these rejected emergency grant dollars."

-- Madeline St. Amour

Racist Attack Disrupts African American Student Group's Zoom Meeting

April 26, 12:48 p.m. An online meeting of the University of South Carolina’s Association of African American Students on Friday was seemingly hacked by people who used racial slurs, blackface and neo-Nazi symbols, WVLT News reported.

The incident happened during a meeting on the online meeting platform Zoom, in another seeming incident of so-called Zoombombers infiltrating university courses or events and spewing racist, sexist or pornographic content.

South Carolina’s president, Bob Caslen, said in a statement on Saturday that the university has asked Zoom to investigate and that its Office of Equal Opportunity Programs is prepared to investigate if students are found to be responsible.

“This is absolutely unacceptable, and we are saddened that our students had to witness these despicable acts,” Caslen said. “Our students, who gathered in fellowship during a time of hardship and uncertainty, expected that they'd be in a safe, welcoming environment. Unfortunately, that environment was breached by cowardly individuals looking to cause harm during this already difficult time.”

The Association of African American Students said on Twitter that its members had gathered for a virtual celebration of what would normally be their end-of-year cookout when "unknown persons entered and proceeded to post a plethora of images, videos and messages containing racist slurs and derogatory terms."

"We are completely repulsed by the actions of these individuals and offer support to those who were subject to or in any way impacted by it," the group said.

-- Elizabeth Redden

Oakland U Plans for Hybrid Fall, President Takes 20% Pay Cut

April 26, 11:52 a.m. Oakland University, a public university in Michigan, is planning for a “hybrid” instructional approach this fall involving a mix of online and in-person instruction, The Detroit News reported.

"At this point, indications are that COVID-19 will remain a threat into the fall," Oakland’s president, Ora Pescovitz, said on Friday. "As we prepare for the fall semester, we are planning for a hybrid approach that includes both face-to-face and remote instruction.”

Pescovitz also said she is taking a 20 percent salary cut, and that executives and deans will take cuts ranging from 3 to 5 percent.

-- Elizabeth Redden

Penn Rejects Stimulus Funding, Too

April 26, 11:37 a.m. The University of Pennsylvania joined other wealthy universities, including Harvard, Princeton and Stanford Universities, in announcing that it would forgo funds under the coronavirus stimulus package after the Trump administration urged colleges “with large endowments” to turn down the money. Penn qualified for about $9.9 million in stimulus money under a formula used by the Department of Education to calculate awards. About half of that was designated to be used for emergency aid for students.

As Philadelphia Magazine reported, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson had attacked the University of Pennsylvania for potentially accepting the funding, noting that President Amy Gutmann's compensation accounts for nearly a third of what would have been their federal stimulus check.

“University presidents get to pay themselves, and they pay themselves more than you might think, a lot,” Carlson said last week. “The University of Pennsylvania, a school for kids on the Harvard wait list, received $9.9 million. The president of UPenn, Amy Gutmann, makes nearly $3 million. That’s about a third of the entire bailout. If paying Amy Gutmann is such a priority, maybe the school could find that money in their $14.7 billion endowment.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Penn said the university "had experienced a substantial increase in costs to support students in the move from campus to online learning, combined with lost revenue across many areas of the university." However, the university said it would not apply for or accept stimulus funding “after analyzing the full scope of the regulations involved.”

-- Elizabeth Redden

Older Coronavirus Live Updates