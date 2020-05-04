Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Trump Wants Campuses to Reopen in Sept.

May 4, 11:25 a.m. President Trump, in a Fox News virtual town hall Sunday night, said he wants K-12 schools and universities to reopen in September.

“I want them to go back. We have to have our country back. We can’t do this forever,” Trump said in response to questions from a Virginia algebra teacher and a Minneapolis middle school student.

Trump also cited recent comments by Purdue University president Mitch Daniels, who described plans for reopening the campus in the fall. Though Daniels, in a letter to the university, said the plans were preliminary, Trump said, “He wants to go back. Purdue. Big school. Fantastic. They’re going back. We have to go back. We have to go back.”

However, Trump expressed concern for older instructors. “Students are going to be fine,” he said, though they might have to wear masks and practice social distancing. But, he said, “If you have a teacher who’s 65 or 70 years old and they have diabetes, they’re going to have to sit it out for a while.”

-- Kery Murakami​

Looking to the Past to Predict Community College Enrollments

May 4, 11:15 a.m. Higher education researchers looked to the past to try to predict what the future could look like for two-year institutions.

Davis Jenkins and John Fink, both from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University's Teachers College, wrote a blog post about how the colleges fared in the Great Recession of 2008.

Using federal data, they found that people 25 and over flocked to community colleges during the last recession and returned to the workforce when the economy improved. Unemployment rates have already surpassed those of the last downturn, but community colleges have yet to receive funding to train adults like they did in 2009 with the Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training (TAACCCT) grant program.

Adult enrollment at community colleges has also reached its lowest level in two decades, according to Fink and Jenkins. While the labor market was strong, adults without college training often worked in low-wage jobs.

"It has been increasingly difficult for such individuals to find the time and resources needed to attend college -- and that was before COVID," they wrote. "These challenges are likely to persist if not intensify in the wake of COVID, raising questions as to whether adult students will come rushing back to community colleges."

Traditional college students were more likely to enroll at community colleges at the start of the last recession, but that number has since declined, the researchers found. This group's enrollment at four-year public institutions has consistently increased for decades.

However, coronavirus is affecting much more than the economy -- it's affecting how education is delivered. The researchers note that some speculate students will take courses closer to home this fall, likely at community colleges.

The researchers also predict that interest in dual enrollment programs for high schoolers will increase due to COVID-19.

-- Madeline St. Amour

Stanford Considering Classes in Tents

May 3, 1:00 p.m. Stanford University is discussing the possibility of holding classes in outdoor tents come the fall, Mercury News reported. The option is not a formal proposal or plan, a spokesperson said, but one of many possibilities being discussed.

-- Lilah Burke

Western Michigan Lays Off 240 Union Employees

May 3, 12:50 p.m. Western Michigan University will lay off 240 employees and cut pay for others to recoup losses from the pandemic, MLive.com has reported. The 240 employees laid off are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents workers in dining, facilities and other campus services. All other benefits-eligible, nonbargaining staff will have pay reduced by 2.25 percent. The university has lost more than $45 million in the coronavirus pandemic so far, officials say.

-- Lilah Burke

Ohio University Leaders Take Pay Cut

May 3, 12:45 p.m. Ohio University's president and provost will both be taking 15 percent pay cuts and no bonus this year, an equivalent to a 39-day furlough, the Athens Messenger has reported. President M. Duane Nellis told the community that the cuts, combined with other cost-saving measures, would not be enough to close a budget gap. Nellis makes $489,000 annually, while the provost, Elizabeth Sayrs, is paid $378,750.

There are two employees who make more than Nellis, coaches for the men's basketball and football teams, who both make over $520,000. There have been minimal cuts to the university's athletic budget, though the academic colleges were asked to cut $30 million through faculty layoffs.

-- Lilah Burke

UC President Says Campuses Need Testing and Contact Tracing to Reopen

May 3, 12:30 p.m. University of California president Janet Napolitano has said that the system's campuses will offer classes in the fall, but whether those offerings will be online, in person or somewhere in between is yet to be seen.

"If they’re going to reopen at all, they’re going to need to have a testing plan, a contact tracing plan, a quarantine plan, things of that sort," Napolitano told CNBC.

-- Lilah Burke

