Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

N.J. Lawmaker Proposes Mandatory Tuition Refunds

May 13, 9:30 a.m. A New Jersey state senator has introduced a bill that would require colleges to provide students with refunds.

The proposed legislation would require institutions to refund 25 percent of tuition expenses for the spring semester. It would also require institutions to give proportional refunds for room and board expenses for the spring 2020 semester for any students who were required to vacate on-campus housing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Cryan, a Democratic state senator, introduced the bill on May 7.

The proposal comes as many students across the country sue their colleges and universities for partial tuition refunds because of the sudden switch to remote learning.

Several higher education experts on Twitter have criticized the bill, which comes after the state cut colleges' funding in half for the remainder of the fiscal year.

-- Madeline St. Amour ​

Calif. Athletic Association Suspends Competition for Fall

May 12, 7:25 p.m. The California Collegiate Athletic Association, an NCAA Division II conference comprised of 12 California State University campuses and the University of California, San Diego, has suspended all sports competition for the fall of 2020, the association said. The announcement follows earlier news that the Cal State system is using a "virtual planning approach" for the fall semester.

The association cited the system's announcement and said the "utmost consideration for the health and welfare of our students, coaches, staff, faculty and communities" was behind the decision to drop fall competition.

"The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members," Gayle Hutchinson, president of Chico State University and chair of the CCAA Board of Presidents, said in a statement.

-- Paul Fain

House Dems Propose Spending for States, Colleges in Fourth Stimulus

May 12, 3:05 p.m. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have released a more than $3 trillion proposal for a fourth stimulus, which Republican leaders in Congress already have rejected, The Washington Post reported.

The HEROES Act includes proposed funding for state and local governments, health-care systems and a second batch of stimulus checks, among other components. It also includes $90 billion for a state fiscal stabilization fund for education, which state governments could use for K-12 schools and public colleges and universities.

According to a summary of the huge bill, the state stabilization funds could be used for personnel costs, mental health and other supports for students and staff members, sanitation costs, educational technology, training for faculty and staff members to use technology for distance learning, emergency financial aid for college students, and "general expenditures for institutions of higher education for expenses associated with a disruption in services or operations related to coronavirus, including defraying expenses due to lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred and payroll."

The House Democrats' plan also includes $10.15 billion to help "alleviate burdens associated with the coronavirus" for both students and colleges, including $1.7 billion for historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions.

The bill also would allocate $2 billion to support worker training.

-- Paul Fain

Cal State System Planning for Virtual Fall

May 12, 2:32 p.m. The California State University system is using a “virtual planning approach” for the fall semester.

Timothy White, the system's chancellor, announced the decision at a virtual Board of Trustees meeting.

Mikhail Zinshteyn, a reporter at CalMatters, first reported the news. The livestream on CSU’s website confirmed it.

White cited experts’ predictions that COVID-19 is likely to spike again at the end of the summer and again in flu season as the reason to take precautionary measures and to plan for virtual instruction to protect people’s safety.

However, he did leave open the possibility of resuming face-to-face instruction. As an example, he said the system needs to plan for virtual instruction even if fall classes resume as normal; if the virus resurges, they can quickly be transitioned to virtual courses.

But, most likely, courses will either use hybrid models or be solely virtual, White said. On-campus housing also will be limited.

Some courses, such as labs and clinicals, will likely stay in-person as resources allow.

“This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible,” White said. “Anything done on a campus this fall won’t be as it was done in the past.”

-- Madeline St. Amour​

Student Altruism, Stress and Perceptions of News Trustworthiness

May 12, 2:25 p.m. Students are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in an "appropriate, altruistic and community-focused way," but they remain concerned about how the crisis will affect their education, according to a new pair of surveys of roughly 750 undergraduates from the University of California, Irvine. Richard Arum, dean of Irvine's School of Education and principal investigator of the Next Generation Undergraduate Success Measurement Project, of which the study is a part, told the campus news office, “We wanted to capture the moods, attitudes and anxieties our students are facing as traditional college life has been turned upside down.” The results are "informing how the entire university serves undergraduates, as we work to maintain high-quality learning experiences and promote mental and physical well-being."

Survey respondents generally reported being more concerned for their larger community than for themselves, while their biggest source of personal stress is questions surrounding their academic progress during remote education. Many students nevertheless have new responsibilities related to caring for their families and siblings, including running errands, doing chores and cleaning. Their mental health hasn’t changed much since before the pandemic, despite all these changes, and they think that Irvine’s actions have met the appropriate level of stringency. Students also perceive information about COVID-19 from local and state authorities and governments and from the Centers for Disease Control as more trustworthy compared to information from President Trump.

-- Colleen Flaherty

Fauci: Developing Vaccine by Fall Term Is ‘Bridge Too Far’

May 12, 2:10 p.m. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, told a Senate committee that the prospects of developing a vaccine by the fall to truly make college students comfortable enough to go back to campuses “is a bridge too far.” But he said that doesn’t mean students cannot return, depending on the amount of infections and available testing in an area.

Fauci’s comments came after he was asked by Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate's health and education committee, what he could say to give the chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, comfort in reopening its campus for in-person instruction in the fall.

What’s needed to truly make students feel safe enough to go back to classes likely won’t be available in time, Fauci said at the hearing.

“The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far,” he said, “even at the top speed we’re going.”

More broadly, Fauci warned that if cities or states try to return to normal life too quickly, it could “trigger an outbreak you cannot control.”

But asked later by Alexander to clarify, Fauci said he that didn't mean students couldn't go back to school. He agreed with Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant U.S. secretary for health, who said colleges' strategies for reopening will differ depending if large numbers of infections are in the surrounding area.

Giroir also said during the hearing that the administration expects to be able to conduct 25 million to 30 million tests a month by the fall, enabling colleges to test some students at different times for infections on campus. Giroir also said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is looking at experimental approaches to inform college administrators, like testing wastewater from residence halls to see if the virus is present.

That expected increase in testing, Alexander said, “should give every principal, every chancellor of every college” reassurance that a strategy can be developed to reopen for in-person classes in August.

Alexander, who participated in the hearing remotely after placing himself under self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for the virus, repeated his comments from Meet the Press on Sunday that the nation’s increase in testing is “impressive.”

But, he said, currently “it is not nearly enough to provide confidence to 31,000 students and faculty that it is safe to return to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, campus in August.”

As House Democrats work toward proposing a new multitrillion-dollar coronavirus relief package as early as today, Alexander said the focus should be on increasing testing.

“There is not enough money available to help all those hurt by a closed economy. All roads back to work and back to school lead through testing, tracking, isolation, treatment and vaccines,” he said.

-- Kery Murakami

Ohio Community College Offers Free Tuition to Affected Students

May 12, 10:59 a.m. Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio will offer full tuition assistance for up to a year to students who are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Full Tuition Assistance program will cover costs after grant aid is applied for up to three consecutive sessions in the academic year, or for a workforce training program, according to a news release.

Those who may be eligible for the program include students who lost their jobs or income due to the pandemic, graduating high school students who planned to attend a four-year college this fall but can't due to financial hardship, and current college students who are or were enrolled at a four-year institution and can't afford to return.

Students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as well as a separate eligibility form to receive the assistance.

The Cuyahoga Community College Foundation is financing the program.

“These are uncertain times, but people don’t have to put their futures on hold,” Alex Johnson, president of the college, said in the release. “Thanks to the generous support of Tri-C Foundation donors, this program will allow people to earn a degree or credential in a high-demand field that pays a family-sustaining wage without incurring any tuition costs.”

-- Madeline St. Amour ​

Calif. Community Colleges Sue DeVos Over DACA Exclusion

May 12, 10:30 a.m. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos exceeded her authority and violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers when she ruled undocumented and hundreds of thousands of other college students were not eligible for emergency grants in the CARES Act, the California community college system alleged in a federal lawsuit Monday.

The colleges and Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the system's chancellor, are asking the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to rule DeVos’s exclusion of the students from the aid is unconstitutional, and to grant an injunction preventing the Education Department from blocking the colleges' ability to provide the grants to students.

DeVos has come under fire for her interpretation that the stimulus package passed by Congress in March only allowed the grants to go to students who qualify for federal student aid.

The system said in a news release that the interpretation excludes about 70,000 undocumented students who attend California community colleges, including those who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children but who are allowed to live and work in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. However, critics like the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators said requiring students be eligible for student aid excludes many others, like those with below the minimum C grade point average required to get federal loans or grants, and others who are disqualified from receiving standard student aid for other reasons, like being in default in repaying student loans.

According to the lawsuit, the department's interpretation affects far more than undocumented students. It excludes more than 800,000 community college students in California, or more than half of the estimated 1.5 million students enrolled across the system in the spring quarter.

Asked by Inside Higher Ed earlier this month to explain why DeVos believes the CARES Act excludes undocumented and other students, a department spokeswoman pointed at two sections of the stimulus law. One instructs the department to divvy up three-fourths of $12 billion in the bill for higher education institutions based on their number of low-income Pell Grant students. The other tells the department to distribute the stimulus aid to colleges and students in the same way it now distributes student aid.

In the department's thinking, Congress, by making those references to financial aid, was telling DeVos it only wanted those who qualify for regular aid programs to get the emergency grants.

But according to the lawsuit, the CARES Act does not explicitly limit eligibility for the grants. As a result, the colleges argue it should be up to them to decide who should get the grants.

In addition to those denied the help, the suit alleged DeVos’s decision also hurts the colleges because they may have to use other funds to help the students, and the lack of aid could force some students to drop out, lowering the institutions’ aid and funding.

“The Department of Education ignored the intent of the CARES Act to give local colleges discretion to aid students most affected by the pandemic, and instead has arbitrarily excluded as many as 800,000 community college students,” Oakley said in a statement. “Among those harmed are veterans, citizens who have not completed a federal financial aid application and non-citizens, including those with DACA status.”

-- Kery Murakami​

May 12, 9:20 a.m. The Florida Institute of Technology on Monday announced the immediate elimination of its football program and the closure of the Ruth Funk Center for Textile Arts. The private institution located in Melbourne, Fla., said those moves, which come amid staff reductions and furloughs, are meant to reduce costs during the pandemic and recession.

"As I have continued to share with you, these are difficult times for our university," Dwayne McCay, Florida Tech's president, said in a written statement. "Indeed, all of higher education is struggling to deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that accompanies a global disruption to daily life. Some universities will no doubt close. Florida Tech, however, has plans to persevere."

The university, which enrolls roughly 6,300 students, is eliminating some staff member positions later this month, while others will be furloughed. Many of the furloughed employees "are expected to be recalled to work" closer to the start of the fall semester, Florida Tech said.

The Florida Tech football program was founded in 2011, competed in NCAA Division II and was a member of the Gulf South Conference. The university said 120 students were on the football team. Football players who were receiving scholarships will have those awards honored for up to four years, the university said. Florida Tech spent $3.1 million on football during the 2018-19 academic year, reported The Tampa Bay Times.

"The unprecedented uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the university to make difficult personnel and programmatic decisions," Florida Tech said in a Q&A about the decision. "Eliminating the expense of the football program is a necessary step to ensure that Florida Tech can continue meeting its core educational mission."

In the Q&A on its website, Florida Tech cited other institutions that have eliminated intercollegiate athletics due to the recession and pandemic. They include:

Florida International University's elimination of its men’s indoor track and field program;

Old Dominion University's elimination of its wrestling program;

The University of Cincinnati's elimination of its iconic men’s soccer program.

-- Paul Fain

George Washington, Northwestern Address Budget Shortfalls

May 11, 4:20 p.m. George Washington University, in Washington. D.C., is projecting losses related to the coronavirus pandemic ranging from $100 million to $300 million over the upcoming fiscal year that starts July 1, the university announced Monday. The projected losses come on top of an estimated $25 million loss for the current fiscal year.

The chair of the university’s Board of Trustees, Grace Speights, said it would not be prudent to use funds from GW’s endowment, valued at $1.78 billion in 2019, to offset the losses, according to an article in the university publication GW Today. Thomas J. LeBlanc, the university's president, said administrators are considering options for reducing expenses including pay or benefit reductions, early retirement options, furloughs, layoffs, reorganizations, consolidations and reductions in travel, training, and other expenses.

“The reality is, because a significant share of our budget is compensation, we will need to make personnel decisions that affect all of us,” LeBlanc said in a universitywide message.

Another wealthy university, Northwestern University, in Chicago, which as of 2019 had an $11.1 billion endowment, said Monday that it was projecting a roughly $90 million shortfall for the current fiscal year. Northwestern said it would temporarily increase the rate at which it draws from the endowment. The university also said it would furlough 250 staff members "who are unable to substantially perform their duties remotely or who support areas with significantly reduced workloads in the wake of the pandemic," suspend contributions to faculty and staff members’ retirement accounts, and enact pay cuts for senior leaders.

-- Elizabeth Redden

Community Colleges Got Disproportionately Less in CARES Act

May 11, 3:41 p.m. The CARES Act shortchanged two-year public colleges because of the way Congress structured higher education funding in the stimulus package, according to a study by the Center for American Progress.

The study, which recommended that Congress make changes if it sends more aid to colleges and universities in another stimulus package, noted that the CARES Act funding was based on the number of full-time-equivalent students colleges enroll, which worked against those with large numbers of part-time students.

As a result, while community colleges educate almost 40 percent of students, they only received about 27 percent of the CARES Act funds, the study found. Had the package based funding on the total number of students, public colleges of two years or fewer would have received 39 percent of the funding.

In addition, the study by Ben Miller, the group’s vice president of postsecondary education, found that private for-profit colleges received $1.1 billion in aid. Saying that the package didn’t provide enough help for public colleges, Miller argued that for-profits in a future package should only receive aid that goes to students through emergency grants. That would have increased the money public colleges got from the CARES Act by 2.2 percent, while excluding funding for for-profits entirely would have increased funding for publics by 10 percent, the study said.

-- Kery Murakami

McGill Says Fall Courses Will Be Mostly Remote

May 11, 1:25 p.m. McGill University in Montreal announced today that courses in the fall semester will be mostly online.

"McGill’s Fall semester will start as scheduled, with the University committed to delivering the exciting, high quality, equitable educational experience for which McGill is known," the university said in the announcement. "To allow McGill students to begin, or continue, their academic path no matter where they are, Fall 2020 courses will be offered primarily through remote delivery platforms."

The institution in Canada's Quebec province also said it is committed to providing extracurricular activities virtually. "The Fall 2020 semester will give newly admitted and returning McGill undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to connect with extraordinary classmates, learn from world-renowned experts, and exchange with other curious and brilliant minds from all around the world," the university announced. Officials will be monitoring the public health situation and will look at possibilities for on-campus student life as restrictions are lifted.

-- Lilah Burke

UVA to Announce Fall Plans in June

May 11, 10:45 a.m. Jim Ryan, the University of Virginia's president, said Sunday that the university will make an announcement about its fall plans in mid-June.

"So, we are in the midst of trying to figure out how we can have as many students back on grounds in the fall and in classrooms and to do that safely," Ryan said, according to a transcript of an interview on CBS News' Face the Nation. "And we're working night and day to figure out exactly how to do that, and we'll make an announcement about the fall in mid-June. We're trying to push back as far as we can so we'll have the best information when we make the decision, but we also realize that people need to be able to make plans."

Ryan said the university would need to test students for COVID-19 when they first arrive on campus in order to reopen for in-person instruction. UVA also would need to test faculty and staff members before students arrive, Ryan said. And the university would need to isolate students who have been exposed, as well as to have the ability to do contract tracing.

"And then we're also going to need to enact a bunch of social distancing protocols in terms of how far away students need to be from each other in the classroom or in dining halls," Ryan said. "As you can imagine, it's a complicated task. College campuses are a difficult and challenging place for contagious viruses."

When asked about the upcoming seasons for intercollegiate athletics, including football, Ryan said the university is taking it day by day. He said,

Obviously, we need to have students back on grounds before football can begin. But our athletic director, Carla Williams, and our head football coach, Bronco Mendenhall, are committed first and foremost to the safety and well-being of their players, our student athletes. And they'll begin practice when the medical experts tell them that it's safe to do so. Our hope, obviously, is that there's a football season this fall. I don't imagine it will look like normal football seasons, just like I don't imagine even if we have all students back on grounds, it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall, regardless of which path we follow.

-- Paul Fain

Senator Alexander: Testing Levels Inadequate to Open College Campuses

May 11, 9:34 a.m. Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the Senate's education committee, on Sunday praised coronavirus testing in the U.S., citing Johns Hopkins University research that eight million tests have conducted, more per capita even than South Korea.

But Alexander said current testing capacity remains inadequate for reopening large college and university campuses for in-person instruction.

"It’s enough to do what we need to do today to reopen, for example, but it’s not enough when 35,000 kids and faculty show up at the University of Tennessee campus in August," Alexander said on NBC's Meet the Press.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions plans to hold a hearing with Trump administration health experts on safely reopening schools and workplaces. Two of the four scheduled witnesses are self-quarantining amid worries about White House officials who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Those witnesses will testify via videoconference, the committee said.

"The hearing is an opportunity for senators to hear an update from officials from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), about what federal, state and local governments are doing to help Americans go back to work and back to school as rapidly and safely as possible," according to a statement from the committee.

-- Paul Fain

