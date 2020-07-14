Trump administration drops directive on international students and online courses

Government Backs Down on International Student Policy
Agreement to rescind policy to prohibit international students in the U.S. from taking a fully online course load was made to resolve lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinded a July 6 policy directive that would have required international students to take at least some in-person college coursework in order to remain in the U.S.
The government agreed to rescind the guidance to resolve a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The rescinding of the directive, and an associated FAQ released on July 7, means the government reverts to a March guidance that allowed international students to remain in the U.S. while taking a fully online course load.
At least 20 states and dozens of universities filed suit to block the policy change from going into effect. Harvard and MIT -- both of which plan to conduct most of their fall coursework online -- argued in their lawsuit that the directive reflected an effort by the government to force universities to reopen despite continuing dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
They said the directive put universities "in the untenable situation" of either moving forward with online coursework at the expense of the welfare of their international students -- or forces them "to attempt, with just weeks before classes resume, to provide in-person education despite the grave risk to public health and safety that such a change would entail."
(Note: Inside Higher Ed will expand on this developing news with an updated article.)
CORONAVIRUS
Survey finds higher prevalence of depression among students and difficulties accessing mental health
