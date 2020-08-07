Falwell on leave from Liberty presidency

Executive committee of board acts after president posts photograph of himself with his pants unzipped with a woman who is not his wife.
The Executive Committee of Liberty University’s Board of Trustees announced that it "requested that Jerry Falwell Jr. take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as president and chancellor of Liberty University, to which he has agreed, effective immediately."
The statement from the board said little more than that. But the board acted amid a growing scandal over a photograph that Falwell posted on his social media accounts and then removed.
The photograph showed him on vacation with his pants unzipped, holding a drink, and with his arm around a woman.
A top Republican in the House of Representatives called for Falwell to leave his position.
Rep. Mark Walker, the vice chair of the House Republican Conference and a former Liberty faculty member, said on Twitter: "Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling. As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former [email protected], I’m convinced Falwell should step down. None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better."
In a radio interview (before Walker's comment), Falwell said the photo was at a “costume party” and was “just in good fun.”
Falwell has been involved a series of controversies -- while receiving praise from some Republicans for his close ties to President Trump.
In May, at least four black faculty and staff members at Liberty resigned in protest after Falwell tweeted an image of a face mask with a picture from Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook that shows two men, one of whom may be Northam, wearing blackface and Ku Klux Klan robes, respectively. Falwell's comment: "If I am ordered to wear a mask, I will reluctantly comply, but only if this picture of Governor Blackface himself is on it!”
Last year, a dozen faculty members at Liberty's Rawlings School of Divinity learned they would not have their contracts renewed, representing significant cuts to the on-the-ground instructional work force of the Christian university in Lynchburg, Va.
