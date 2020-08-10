Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
By
Financial Aid Applications Lag for Low-Income Students
Aug. 10, 12:45 p.m. Applications for federal and state financial aid for college are a leading indicator of how many students will enroll in and complete a college degree. A University of Michigan study shows that those applications have not increased with the additional need created by the coronavirus pandemic
The study found no increases in Michigan in students filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Tuition Incentive Program, Michigan's largest state scholarship program for low-income students.
"It is worrying that we haven't seen any aid application expansion, and particularly that the gaps based on race or school income level have widened. FAFSA and TIP completion rates would need to be even higher than normal to keep up with the challenges created by the pandemic," said Kevin Stange, associate professor at the Ford School of Public Policy.
-- Scott Jaschik
Report: Big Ten Votes to Cancel Football Season
Aug. 10, 12:06 p.m. University presidents in the Big Ten Conference, one of the NCAA Division I “Power Five” conferences, voted to cancel the 2020 football season, The Detroit Free Press reported. The conference had originally planned for conference-only competition, but has faced increased pressure over the last week from athletes organizing to improve health and safety measures for play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Other Power Five conferences, which include the country’s top college athletics programs, are expected to make announcements about the fall season early this week, ESPN reported. Division II and III leaders decided last week that they would cancel fall athletic championships, and the first conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Mid-American Conference, postponed fall sports on Aug. 8.
-- Greta Anderson
Read more by
Why college employees should push back against reopening (letter) - Aug 102 hours 8 min ago
COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes - Aug 103 hours 27 min ago
ACT's new leader defends her approach - Aug 1013 hours 24 min ago
Trump's executive orders could dim prospects of more federal aid for colleges - Aug 104 hours 48 min ago
-
- 1 of 121
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now
COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Trump's executive orders could dim prospects of more federal aid for colleges
Testing is the key to a successful fall reopening on campuses (opinion)
Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »