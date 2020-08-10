Print

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

By

IHE Staff
August 10, 2020
 

Financial Aid Applications Lag for Low-Income Students

Aug. 10, 12:45 p.m. Applications for federal and state financial aid for college are a leading indicator of how many students will enroll in and complete a college degree. A University of Michigan study shows that those applications have not increased with the additional need created by the coronavirus pandemic

The study found no increases in Michigan in students filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the Tuition Incentive Program, Michigan's largest state scholarship program for low-income students.

"It is worrying that we haven't seen any aid application expansion, and particularly that the gaps based on race or school income level have widened. FAFSA and TIP completion rates would need to be even higher than normal to keep up with the challenges created by the pandemic," said Kevin Stange, associate professor at the Ford School of Public Policy.

-- Scott Jaschik

Report: Big Ten Votes to Cancel Football Season

Aug. 10, 12:06 p.m. University presidents in the Big Ten Conference, one of the NCAA Division I “Power Five” conferences, voted to cancel the 2020 football season, The Detroit Free Press reported. The conference had originally planned for conference-only competition, but has faced increased pressure over the last week from athletes organizing to improve health and safety measures for play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Power Five conferences, which include the country’s top college athletics programs, are expected to make announcements about the fall season early this week, ESPN reported. Division II and III leaders decided last week that they would cancel fall athletic championships, and the first conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Mid-American Conference, postponed fall sports on Aug. 8.

-- Greta Anderson

Read more by

IHE Staff

CORONAVIRUS

ACT's new leader defends her approach - Aug 1013 hours 24 min ago

  •  
  • 1 of 121
See all content »

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careres

Search Over 22,000 Jobs

Browse all jobs on Inside Higher Ed Careers »

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

College Pages

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Report: Big Ten Votes to Cancel Football Season
At Home, Workers Seek Alternative Credentials
COVID-19 Roundup: When the Rubber
Meets the Road

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Georgia System Issues New Statement on Housing Decision-Making

Should Flannery O'Connor Be the Name of Residence Hall?

Tulane Postpones Discussion with 'Life of a Klansman' Author

Colorado State Suspends Football Due to Reported Racism

Academic Minute: COVID-19 and the Black Death

Popular Right Now

Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology

Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now

COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Trump's executive orders could dim prospects of more federal aid for colleges

Testing is the key to a successful fall reopening on campuses (opinion)

Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans

Back to Top