Report: Big Ten Votes to Cancel Football Season
University presidents in the Big Ten Conference, one of the NCAA Division I “Power Five” conferences, voted to cancel the 2020 football season, The Detroit Free Press reported. The conference had originally planned for conference-only competition, but has faced increased pressure over the last week from athletes organizing to improve health and safety measures for play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Other Power Five conferences, which include the country’s top college athletics programs, are expected to make announcements about the fall season early this week, ESPN reported. Division II and III leaders decided last week that they would cancel fall athletic championships, and the first conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the Mid-American Conference, postponed fall sports on Aug. 8.
Read more by
Why college employees should push back against reopening (letter) - Aug 102 hours 24 min ago
ACT's new leader defends her approach - Aug 1013 hours 40 min ago
Trump's executive orders could dim prospects of more federal aid for colleges - Aug 105 hours 4 min ago
NACAC statement seeks to make test-optional admissions clear - Aug 1013 hours 40 min ago
-
- 1 of 121
- ›
Topics
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
Keep Campus Closed - What Higher Ed is Too Afraid to Say | Student Affairs and Technology
Survey: 40 percent of freshmen may not enroll at any four-year college
Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)
Surge in alternative credentials holds steady, for now
COVID-19 Roundup: more reversals and the start of in-person classes
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Housing developer reminded universities about project debt as they mulled fall plans
Education Department releases final Title IX regulations
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »