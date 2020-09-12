DRAFT: Race series, mental health of students of color

Two of the most focused on aspects of student affairs, diversity and inclusion and mental health, are intrinsically intertwined.

College administrators repeatedly list student mental health as one of their top concerns and top priorities in surveys. They have of late publicly highlighted diversity and inclusion values and goals and pursued new ways to improve the lives of students of color on campus, as conversations about racial injustice dominate the American consciousness. And for Black students, fixing racial issues on campus and in society at large can directly lead to better mental health outcomes, experts say.

Not only do many Black students face regular microaggressions and overt acts of racism on an individual level at their campuses, but the nation’s current reckoning with systemic and institutional racism can be a consistent source of pain, trauma, stress, and worse, anxiety, depression and hopelessness. Reports show that the coronavirus pandemic has had worse of an impact on families of color; more Black and Brown people have become infected and have died as a result of COVID-19 and are more likely to have suffered financially.

The crises could naturally lead to poor mental health outcomes among Black students, said Annelle Primm, a nationally recognized cultural psychiatry expert and senior medical director of The Steve Fund, a youth mental health advocacy organization that focuses on equity and young people of color. For more than a decade, Primm was the director of the American Psychiatric Association’s division of diversity and health equity, and later served as the association’s deputy medical director.

Systemic racism is constantly being discussed in national media and on social media and the spotlight on specific and particularly traumatic examples of racism, such as the killing of Black people by police officers, all of which can be “emotionally burdensome” for all Black people, but especially youth, Primm said. Students, who are already coping with the pandemic’s impact on their education and social life may struggle to simply focus on being students and “trying to find their way in the world,” she said.

“They have experienced a mixture of emotions: anger, sadness, fear for their own safety, anxiety, being easily distracted and difficulty concentrating,” Primm said. “They’re not a recipe for academic success or balance.”

Of course many Black students have long been aware of systemic racism and have experienced examples of it firsthand prior to this year, Primm said. Common incidents such as students being racially profiled by campus police, disparate treatment by staff members or a white professor using the N-word or being stereotyped by peers, all contribute to heightened mental health concerns, she said. Even if the campus itself is minority-serving and less likely to have racial climate issues within its gates, students of color are in greater need of mental health support for racism that occurs off-campus, too, Primm said.

“While those students might experience some kind of an oasis in terms of cultural similarity and have a greater sense of belonging in those settings, their experiences in the larger society are consistent with those of students of color who attend a predominantly white institution,” she said. “There’s really no escaping these negative, racially-charged forces in our society, especially at this point.”

The result: a generation of Black students more likely to be suffering from anxiety or depression than their white peers, in need of culturally competent mental health support from their college. The challenges: a lack of racial representation among campus mental health professionals, prevalent stigma in communities of color, which prevent students from seeking help.

Most of all, racist incidents and Black students dedicating their time and energy to prevent them continue to negatively impact mental health in a myriad of ways.

Fighting campus racism is ‘a whole other job’

Kyndavee Bichara, a junior at Appalachian State University in North Carolina, said as a Black student leader she’s frequently burnt out because of the anti-racism work she does on campus.

Bichara is a varsity track and field athlete, president and co-founder of the Black Student Athlete Association and president of the Black Student Association. Most recently, she’s been part of a collective of Black student leaders, called [email protected], which is in an ongoing campaign to improve Black students’ experiences at the university through policy changes and administrative action. In late May, Bichara and Colbie Lofton, a fellow junior and leader of Appalachian Social Justice Educators, helped organize a march for Black Lives Matter in Boone, N.C., where Appalachian State is located.

White students made up 82 percent of the undergraduate student population at Appalachian State during fall 2019, and 4 percent of undergraduates were Black, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Boone is a town of about 20,000 and is 93.5 percent white and 2.7 percent Black, a United States Census Bureau population estimate from 2019 said.

Black students do not necessarily always “want” to be in positions where they are constantly calling out racism and advocating for the Black community, but feel compelled to be for purposes of change on campus and beyond, Bichara said. Being a Black leader on a predominantly white campus requires the frequent retelling of experiences of racism, leading discussions and presentations about racism and putting aside personal mental health needs to address the needs of the community, she said.

“Students who aren’t fighting these fights have the luxury to be college students,” Bichara said. “It’s almost like a whole other job added on to just trying to be a student. A lot of times, student leaders who are from marginalized groups, we exhaust ourselves … our grades drop, our mental health is at stake and a lot of people have even gone as far as dropping out because of the mental burden that being a marginalized student leader comes with.”

Sharon Mitchell, president of the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors, or AUCCCD, described the burdens that frequently come with being Black on a college campus as “extra.” Black student activists in particular expend a lot of mental energy trying to initiate change, which is sometimes a slow and “disheartening” process, said Mitchell, who is the senior director of student wellness and director of counseling services at University at Buffalo.

“There’s the racial battle fatigue of constantly having to explain why you’re upset and why it’s problematic,” Mitchell said. “It’s something that makes being a student and being a human being difficult.”

Lofton said a racist incident during her first week of class in 2018 as a first-year student has shaped her perspective of Appalachian State in the years since. Two white classmates made a comment about her intelligence and called her the N-word when she approached the professor teaching the class to ask a question, she said. From then on, knowing that there were students on campus with deep prejudices for Black people has made Lofton feel “out of place” and hyper aware of her surroundings and safety, she said.

Not only that, but because Boone is not “used to a population of Black folks” and has a smaller Black community than that of the university, Lofton said students are victimized off campus, too. Black students will hear racist speech from white residents while shopping at the local Wal Mart or walking down the town’s main streets, she said.

Lofton said she faces an “internal conflict” of feeling unwelcome in town and on campus, but also driven to institute change so that Black students in future classes will not have the same difficulties.

“It takes a large toll on my mental health,” she said. “I know that students have been facing this for multiple years. I think about, why is this still happening today?”

“But that drives me to work harder,” she added. “It drives me to make sure the generations after me have it better.”

Activism as an outlet

Though there are negative incidents and forces that lead students of color to participate in activism, Mitchell said being part of a community of campus activists with shared experiences, beliefs and goals can be a helpful way to cope with the additional stressors of anti-Black discrimination and racist language. It’s also a way for students of color to accept that racism against them isn’t unique to them and isn’t a problem with them as an individual, but a larger, external societal issue, Mitchell said.

“If nothing else, they have found a sense of community,” she said. “They have found like-minded individuals that are identifying some of the same issues or problems … A lot of time I think people can feel that, ‘I’m the only one who feels this way or has had this experience.’”

Ivory Toldson, a professor of counseling psychology at Howard University, said a worst case scenario for student activists’ mental health is when they feel they are not being heard. They could encounter increased feelings of “voicelessness” and “imposter syndrome,” he said. But in cases where student activists and college administrators come to a “successful and healthy” resolution and improvements are made as a result of advocacy, these experiences can be very positive for psychological health.

Primm, of The Steve Fund, said she also views student activism as a way of “counter balancing” the negative mental health impact of racism and discrimination that students of color face.

“It can give students and young people a sense of agency and self and collective efficacy,” she said. “That kind of activity engenders hope, that things can get better. That’s good for mental health. To not be isolated and alone, but feel like you’re part of a whole, with other people that are of like mind and good conscious.”

Bichara said as an active student leader on campus with a role in multiple organizations, she has learned to develop self-care habits, such as disconnecting from social media and messages for a few days when feeling overwhelmed. She took note of the positive feedback and support [email protected] has received for giving voice to the issues Black students face on campus and outreach from fellow student activists who checked in on her wellbeing.

Mitchell said at University at Buffalo’s counseling services have been developing “self-care for activists” workshops this fall for students who are doing advocacy work or attending protests, largely in response to the unrest and large demonstrations against racial injustice seen across the country this summer. The workshop will discuss topics like, “how do you be socially aware and socially involved, but also find a way to recuperate, rejuvenate, have down time before you go back out there? How do you stay safe,” she said.

When it comes to mental health support for students of color through therapy, it can be difficult for campus counseling centers to deliver what a student might be looking for, such as a person who shares their cultural background or life experiences, Mitchell said. Traditionally, the role of a campus therapist is to not espouse their political beliefs or social justice goals in an effort to be welcoming to all students, some of whom might not share those beliefs, she said.

Primm said another barrier to students of color accessing mental health support is “the dearth of medical health professionals and counselors of color” overall. Lack of diversity in counseling centers can discourage Black students from seeking or continuing care, although there is hope that white professionals are effectively trained to work with students of different cultural backgrounds, Primm said.

Campus counselors as a ‘blank slate’...

Importance of cultural competency of counselors (especially white therapists, who are more often than not who are available)...

ACUUUD’s current data on diversity of counseling center staff v. diversity of average #s of students who are visiting the counseling center...