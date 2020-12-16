December 16, 2020
- Jennifer Bradley, associate vice president of academic affairs at Kirkwood Community College, in Iowa, has been promoted to vice president of academic affairs there.
- Susan R. Burns, vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty at Clarke University, in Iowa, has been appointed president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, in New York.
- O. Lee Douglas, dean of the School of Language Arts, Communication and Learning Resources at Long Beach City College, in California, has been selected as vice president of instruction at Cypress College, also in California.
- Thomas Gibson, vice president for student affairs and vice provost at Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, has been named chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
- Richard J. Lessard, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of MCPHS University, in Massachusetts, has been promoted to president there.
- Denise McCory, interim president of the Metropolitan campus of Cuyahoga Community College, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
- Prabhas Moghe, provost and executive vice chancellor for research and academic affairs at Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus, has been promoted to executive vice president for academic affairs for the university.
- Erica Muhl, dean and founding executive director of the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation at the University of Southern California, has been appointed president of Berklee College of Music.
- Britt Rios-Ellis, founding dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Services at California State University, Monterey Bay, has been chosen as executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University, in Michigan.
- Jacob Surratt, dean of arts, sciences and health professions at Wytheville Community College, in Virginia, has been selected as vice president of student academic success/chief academic officer at Forsyth Technical Community College, in North Carolina.
Read more by
College Pages
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
Popular Right Now
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
Who will be Biden's education secretary?
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams
How lenient, or not, should professors be with students right now?
8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »