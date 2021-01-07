DeVos resigns as education secretary, citing Trump's role in storming of Capitol

Education Secretary resigns, citing the role of Trump's "rhetoric" in violent protests at the U.S. Capitol building.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned Thursday night in the wake of President Trump’s role in encouraging the storming of the Capitol by protesters on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal first reported.
The department confirmed her resignation.
"We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people," she wrote in the resignation letter to Trump, which was obtained by Inside Higher Ed. "Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."
“Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us. I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behavior we hope they would emulate. They must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday. To that end, today I resign from my position, effective Friday, January 8, in support of the oath I took to our Constitution, our people, and our freedoms.”
DeVos is the second cabinet member to resign due to the violent rioting and trashing of the Capitol by the protestors. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned earlier Thursday also reportedly because of Trump’s role in instigating the protest.
Devos had earlier strongly condemned the violence Wednesday night as Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s election.
“An angry mob cannot be allowed to attack our Capitol and impede this process," she said. "The disruptions and violence must end, the law must be upheld, and the work of the people must go on.”
