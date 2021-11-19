Inside Higher Ed's News

Controversial Scholar Resigns

November 29, 2021
Scholar of pedophilia at Old Dominion University steps down amid controversy about comments on “minor-attracted persons.”

‘The Right Decision’

November 29, 2021
Truckee Meadows Community College says it won’t fire a professor accused of “insubordination,” after all.

Reimagining Supports to Help Single Moms

November 29, 2021
A new report outlines the efforts of four community colleges to better support single mothers trying to earn degrees.

A PATH to Greater Public Transit Access

November 29, 2021
The PATH to College Act, introduced earlier this month—and included in the House’s version of the Build Back Better Act—would make public transportation more accessible for students at community colleges and minority-serving institutions.

‘A Dangerous Precedent’

November 24, 2021
Professors urge University of Texas at Austin to lift a pause on recruiting participants for an approved study on the effectiveness of antiracist training for white children and parents.

Patchwork of COVID Thanksgiving Protocols

November 24, 2021
Depending on where they go to college, students returning from the holiday break might face required testing, extended mask mandates, online classes—or no mitigation measures at all.

A New Way of Reaching Refugee Students

November 24, 2021
With the promise of a new U.S. government pathway for private sponsorship of refugees in the works, a campaign aims to build support for a model through which universities could sponsor refugees.

A Call for Pan-Irish Higher Education

November 24, 2021
Royal academy argues that more collaboration is key to lessening tensions between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

New Programs: Manufacturing Technology, Public Health, Robotics, Game Programming, Biology

November 24, 2021
Austin Community College is starting a bachelor of applied technology in manufacturing engineering technology.

Looking to Be Made Whole

November 23, 2021
Michigan State University faculty members don’t just want their COVID-19–related cuts to pay and benefits reversed—they want them returned.

70 Days Away

November 23, 2021
Borrowers will resume payments on federal student loans on Feb. 1, nearly two years after repayments were deferred due to the pandemic. The vast majority of borrowers say they won’t be ready to pay.

How Students See Cheating, and How Colleges Can Contain It

November 23, 2021
Student perceptions of academic integrity and exposure to unethical behaviors uncovered in our survey can guide colleges in educating about such issues and taking action to prevent cheating.

Elite Optometry School Will Offer First Hybrid Degree Program

November 23, 2021
The New England College of Optometry is renowned for its medical education. Now, with the help of Noodle, it hopes to be the first optometry school to offer an O.D. via a hybrid model.

New Presidents or Provosts: Henderson State U, Marshall U, Oklahoma State U-Oklahoma City, Sacred Heart U, Wagner College, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

November 23, 2021
Charles Ambrose, president and CEO of KnowledgeWorks, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Henderson State University, in Arkansas. DeAnnia Clements, interim president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.

Community College’s Contested Corporate Partnership

November 22, 2021
A free college program for union members has boosted Eastern Gateway’s enrollment to nearly 47,000, but it has also raised questions about an outside company’s influence at the Ohio institution—including on academic matters.

‘A Long Path Ahead of Us’

November 22, 2021
Rutgers Camden arts and sciences professors vote no confidence in their new chancellor and provost, highlighting not only immediate concerns about a top-down management style but also long-standing issues with how Camden is funded relative to other Rutgers campuses.

Using Pell to Police For-Profits?

November 22, 2021
Stakeholders argue that there are more appropriate ways to hold for-profit institutions accountable than excluding their students from using the Build Back Better Act’s increase to the maximum Pell Grant.

Lagging Behind

November 22, 2021
Disappointingly low student completion rates in the California Community Colleges system are prompting campus leaders to focus on retention efforts as they also try to stem enrollment declines.

Capital Campaign Watch: Dickinson, Fordham, Springfield, Tulane

November 22, 2021
Starting Off Dickinson College is starting a campaign to raise $75 million for financial aid. The college has already raised $35 million. Fordham University has announced a campaign to raise $350 million, probably by 2024. The university has raised $170 million so far.

‘The Liberty Way’

November 19, 2021
A lawsuit alleges that the evangelical Christian university has created policies that dissuade students from reporting sexual violence and punish those who do.

