Harvard University economist Claudia Goldin has won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes,” according to the citation.

Goldin, the first woman to be awarded tenure in Harvard’s economics department, in 1989, is the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Economics and the first not to share the honor with a man.

Looking at 200 years of data, she examined how women’s participation in the U.S. workforce has fluctuated over time and why the gender wage gap persists. She found that women’s representation in the labor market did not climb steadily over the centuries but formed more of a U-shaped curve, decreasing in the early 19th century when society transitioned from an agrarian to an industrial economy and then increasing again with the growth of the service sector in the early 20th century.

She showed that the advent of the birth control pill freed women to pursue more educational opportunities and that, in most wealthy countries today, women’s educational attainment is significantly higher than men’s.

Even so, women continue to earn less than men. Goldin has noted that historically, the wage gap was largely the result of different educational and career choices. But it persists to this day—even among men and women on the same career path—arising largely from the birth of the first child, her research has shown.

“Understanding women’s role in the labour market is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research we now know much more about the underlying factors and which barriers may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, which was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Goldin has also sought to advance the field by encouraging more women undergraduates to study economics.