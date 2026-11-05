The White House has to wait until mid-December to finalize a sweeping rule that would give political appointees more power over grant making.

But more than 100 organizations, including the Association of American Universities and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, told Congress in a letter sent Thursday that other federal agencies are trying to make similar changes to their grant-making rules—moves that they say are “in direct contradiction to bipartisan language” that Congress passed in September as part of a temporary funding measure.

According to the letter, the Education Department and the National Science Foundation have proposed rules that mirror the delayed regulations from the Office of Management and Budget, which first proposed changes in May that subject grants to more political review and give the administration more power to cancel funding for projects that don’t align with the president’s priorities.

In addition, NASA and the Departments of Agriculture, Energy and Housing and Urban Development have sought to incorporate parts of the OMB rules into their grant policies, the letter says.

OMB received at least 164,000 comments on its proposal—many of which were critical. The agency is supposed to review and respond to those comments before finalizing the changes. The final rule is also likely to face a legal challenge.

The copycat actions of the federal agencies raise separation-of-powers concerns and create uncertainty for recipients, according to the letter.

“Allowing agencies to circumvent an appropriations directive diminishes Congress’s ability to control the use of federal funds—regardless of which party controls the executive branch,” the letter states.

The coalition that signed on to the letter includes state and local governments, nonprofits, universities, and a range of other organizations. They’re “united by a shared interest in a federal grants system that is stable, lawful, and accountable to Congress,” the letter states.