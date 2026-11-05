Rep. Bobby Scott urged federal agencies to preserve government records, reminding them that destruction or falsification of such documents is a federal crime.

Democratic leaders are warning the Trump administration to prepare for a slew of records requests and investigations.

Less than 12 hours after the party declared victory in both chambers of Congress, Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, who currently serves as ranking member on the House education committee, issued notices to 10 federal agencies and their secretaries, reminding them they are legally required to preserve all records of public interest.

“The American people have given Congress a clear mandate to root out waste, fraud, and abuse within the [Trump] Administration,” Scott wrote. “I request an assurance, in writing, by November 18, 2026, that records, documents, data, or information have not been and will not be concealed, modified, removed, transferred, destroyed, or otherwise rendered inaccessible.”

The Virginia representative cited the Federal Records Act to back up his request. The FRA requires the heads of federal agencies to “make and preserve records containing adequate and proper documentation of the organization, functions, policies, decisions, procedures, and essential transactions of the agency.”

Among those who received the warning were Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Labor Secretary Keith E. Sonderling and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It is not unusual for congressmembers to issue records requests and conduct investigations of the White House when they win majority control from the president’s party. For example, when Republicans won the 2022 midterm and Rep. Virginia Foxx took control of the House education committee, she put out a statement saying officials in the Biden administration should “think about investing in a parking space on Capitol Hill—you will be here often.”

What is less common is for a lawmaker to express concerns that the White House or agencies would consider concealing, removing, falsifying or destroying records in advance of those investigations. Any of those actions would be punishable by law.