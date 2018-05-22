Print This

Commencement Speakers Announced: California State Stanislaus, Ithaca, Kettering, LaGuardia CC, Maryland Integrative Health

Scott Jaschik
May 22, 2018
  • California State University, Stanislaus: Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, and others.
  • Ithaca College: Daniel Weiss, president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
  • Kettering University: Latondra Newton, senior vice president and chief diversity officer of the Walt Disney Company.
  • LaGuardia Community College of the City University of New York: Shaun King, the journalist and activist.
  • Maryland University of Integrative Health: Rovenia Brock, nutritionist and author.

