What Rhetoric Can Teach Us About Donald Trump

Persuasion plays a big part in our elections. In today's Academic Minute, San Jose State University's Ryan Skinnell looks into how one candidate used a trinket to identify his followers. Skinnell is an assistant professor of rhetoric and composition at San Jose State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

