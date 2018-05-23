Print This

Title

Inside Digital Learning: New York Doubles Down on OER

By

Doug Lederman
May 23, 2018
Comments
 
 

In "Inside Digital Learning" this week:

Read the full issue here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

In Praise of Prickly Women
Tom Wolfe and College Sex
Let's End Commencement

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Theory of Higher Ed Worry
Majors Aren’t Getting In the Way
Before We End Majors As We Know Them...
Lessons for Higher Ed From the Demise of MissionU
If Alumni Voted…
It’s Baaaaack...

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top